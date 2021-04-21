Canon's new printers cater to first-time users, photo enthusiasts and office workers

Canon

Canon on Wednesday unveiled a handful of new printers for office and home workspaces. First, it announced two new Maxify GX MegaTank Series printers: the Maxify GX7020 and GX6020, which feature refillable ink bottles. The devices produce around 14,000 color prints and 6,000 black ink prints before the ink needs to be refilled, the company said. The four-color ink set is pigment based, which helps to prevent smudging.

The Maxify GX7020 is a four-in-one printer (it can print, copy, scan and fax) and holds up to 600 sheets. The Maxify GX6020 is a three-in-one printer (it can print, copy and scan) that's more compact and holds up to 350 sheets. The printers share some similarities to Epson's EcoTank inkjet printers, which are also bottle-refillable. The Canon Maxify GX7020 and GX6020 are slated for an April release and will cost around $899 and $799, respectively. They come with a three-year limited warranty. Ink bottles for the Maxify printers are around $30 each and vary slightly based on color.

Canon also announced two new Pixma printers: the TS3520 Wireless All-in-One and G620 Wireless MegaTank Photo Printer. The company touts the All-in-One printer as being ideal for entry level users with an easier setup than its predecessor. The TS3520 also comes with a four color ink system, wireless connectivity and a 1.5-inch LCD screen to view printer status. It's expected to be available in May for around $80.

Meanwhile, the G620 is ideal for printing photos and other crafts at home, Canon says. It can print on a range of paper types, including semi-gloss, gloss and matte. It's slated to be available in April for around $300.