Canon's full-frame mirrorless EOS R is now official

Canon has a new shooter to take on Sony's lead in the full-frame mirrorless segment.
The EOS R made its official debut today and joins the Nikon Z6 and Z7 cameras as the new kids on the block. While pricing for the EOS R has not yet been revealed -- Canon will only reveal it on Sept. 12 -- the new shooter is expected to take on Sony's A7III and Nikon's Z6.
The camera will launch with four new lenses using a new RF-mount: 35mm f1.8, 50mm f1.2L, 28-70mm f2L and 24-105mm f4L. It will have 5,655 phase-detection points and lowlight autofocus of down to -6EV.
Be sure to check out our in-depth first take for more information.
