Canon updates 5D Mark II firmware, film-makers rejoice

Canon will release an update for the firmware to its hugely popular EOS 5D Mark II dSLR, including a provision to allow for full manual control whilst filming.

The lack of manual controls was something that perturbed many film-makers and photographers alike, resulting in petitions and open letters to Canon to provide a firmware update.

We had our suspicions that this update was coming, especially after the 5D Mark II was reportedly spotted on the sets of various Hollywood blockbusters over the past few weeks.

The firmware update will allow the following selections in movie mode:

Full aperture selection

ISO speed: Auto, 100 – 6400 and H1

Shutter speed: 1/30th – 1/4000th second

The firmware will be available on Canon's website from 2 June.

(Via Canon Rumors)