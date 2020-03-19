Cannes Film Festival postponed in wake of coronavirus

Getty Images

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The Cannes Film Festival has become the latest event to face a postponement because of the novel coronavirus.

The high-profile event, held each year in the south of France, was slated to take place May 12 to 23. But on Thursday, the film festival's organizers said it won't take place as planned. They're considering their options to keep the festival going, including postponing it until the end of June or beginning of July.

Now playing: Watch this: Pandemic: Here's what's changed about the coronavirus

"As soon as the development of the French and international health situation will allow us to assess the real possibility, we will make our decision known, in accordance with our ongoing consultation with the French government and Cannes' City Hall as well as with the Festival's board members, film industry professionals and all the partners of the event," the Cannes Film Festival organizers said in an online post.

The decision comes as France and many other countries and cities around the globe are locked down to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It has linked to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses, which include SARS and MERS, and the WHO has labeled COVID-19 a pandemic. France has been one of the European countries hardest hit by the coronavirus.

The crisis has caused schools to close, while other closures have swept across the country, from Broadway theaters to NBA venues. Starting Tuesday, the San Francisco Bay Area was put on lockdown, with citizens ordered to stay at home except for essential outings. Other cultural events, including the Tribeca Film Festival in New York and South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, have also faced postponements and cancellations.

Cannes is where some of the world's most high-profile movie industry events. Numerous films have debuted and have been screened at the festival, including Oscar winner Parasite and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

The festival, which started in 1946 after the end of World War 2, has never been postponed before, according to Variety, which earlier reported the news of the postponement. It was canceled once, in 1968, because of student riots in France, the publication said.