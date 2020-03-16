San Francisco Bay Area on lockdown over coronavirus

Angela Lang/CNET

San Francisco Bay Area residents will be required to stay home beginning Tuesday except for taking care of essential needs due to the spread of the coronavirus, Mayor London Breed announced Monday. The city's requirements will come into force at midnight PT in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, although "necessary government functions and essential stores" will still be open. The measures will last through April 7, although the time frame could be shortened or lengthened.

Effective at midnight, San Francisco will require people to stay home except for essential needs.



Necessary government functions & essential stores will remain open.



These steps are based on the advice of public health experts to slow the spread of #COVID19. — London Breed (@LondonBreed) March 16, 2020

The lockdown applies to residents of the Counties of San Francisco, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Marin, Contra Costa and Alameda, as well as the city of Berkeley.

"The most important thing you can do is remain home as much as possible. There is no need to rush out for food or supplies, as these stores will remain open," Breed tweeted.

"There is no need to panic," Breed said in a press conference later Monday. "A short-term inconvenience for the possibility of having a more significant impact ... on our health system."

Bars, gyms and restaurants will close at midnight, but banks, gas stations, grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

The governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut took a similar action on Monday ordering the temporarily closure of all gyms, movie theaters and casinos in the three states. Bars and restaurants will be restricted to take-out and delivery only.