CNET

Just yesterday, while visiting my parents, I had a lightbulb moment: My mom needs a Tile. That's because she often can't remember where in the house she left her phone. But her keys are always parked on the key hook.

I'll come back to that after this important message: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy is offering a free Google Home Mini when you purchase a Tile Mate four-pack for $59.99. The Mini -- available in your choice of four colors -- is a $50 value. Update: I goofed! Best Buy's page made it look like you could save $10 on the 4-pack and still get the Mini for free. Alas, the combination comes to $60, not $50. Still a great deal, but I do apologize for the error.

I've long been a big fan of the Tile, and I especially like this newer version that has better range and a replaceable battery. In the aforementioned scenario, my mom just needs to double-press the Tile button and her phone will ring -- even if it's set to silent. Likewise, the phone can be used to locate the keychain.

As for the Mini, everything you need to know can be found in CNET's Google Home Mini review. It probably goes without saying that if yours is an Android-centric household, you'll love the little smart speaker.

And I love this deal. Get it while you can!

Now playing: Watch this: Watch Google Home Mini's new side touch function in action

Bonus deal: Game time! Thimbleweed Park is like X-Files meets Maniac Mansion, and in fact the game comes from the creators of the latter. It normally runs $9, but for a limited time, Epic Games is offering Thimbleweed Park for free.

As with previous Epic giveaways, you'll need an account and the company's client software -- both also free, of course.

Bonus deal No. 2: It's the 20-year anniversary of cult-classic movie Office Space, and I think it holds up pretty well. So, yeahhhh, I'm going to need you to go ahead and buy Office Space (HD) for $4.99, which is only a dollar more than the rental price. (It's also available from Fandango for that price.)

Fun fact: David Herman, who played Michael Bolton in the movie, also voices Mr. Frond on Bob's Burgers. Looking for more trivia, history and more? Read Rolling Stone's oral history of Office Space, then follow it up with The Ringer's oral history of Office Space.

Now if you'll excuse me, I have a thousand more TPS reports to file.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!