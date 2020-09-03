Budget TV-maker TCL wants to sell you tablets, too

TCL

After launching a new line of phones at IFA last year, TCL is sticking to its strategy of slapping its own label on more gadgets: This time to its tablets.

The Chinese electronics manufacturer unveiled the TCL 10 TabMax and the TCL 10 TabMid at the annual tech conference in Berlin, signalling a commitment to ramp up its portfolio of its own-brand consumer electronics. The new tablet line is planned for an international release starting next quarter, according to the company. It's also launching a smartwatch for older people and next-gen earbuds.

Although TCL is a new name in the tablet and phone category, the publicly listed company has a history of designing, manufacturing and marketing tablets for other brands: TCL has produced tablets carrying the Alcatel name and is one of British telecom carrier Vodafone's largest tablet suppliers.

Touted as a "productivity powerhouse", the higher-end TabMax 10 brings with it features including an 8,000-mAh battery, a sizeable high-res screen (FHD plus, 10.46 inches), a 13-megapixel main camera and a stylus. It also has a Kids Mode feature that allows parents to monitor their kids' activities and personalize access to content. The TCL 10 TabMax, which will be available in 4G and Wi-Fi only models, will cost 249 euros (which converts to about $290, £220 or AU$400) and 299 euros respectively. The base TCL 10 TabMid will cost 229 euros.

TCL was founded in the 1990s, but it's expanded from its TV-making origins in recent years. With its new tablets and a range of TCL-branded devices, it hopes to establish itself as integrated consumer electronics company like South Korean giants, Samsung or LG.

Along with the slew of new gadgets, the company introduced a new display technology, known as TCL Nxtpaper, which could appear in upcoming tablets. TCL claims it's the world's first "zero eye strain" display, saying it has more contrast and offers more efficiency than a traditional LCD screen. The company says the screens will be thinner when deployed to devices and will be up to 65% more energy efficient than LCDs. For this tech, TCL says it paired a reflective screen to repurpose natural light. TCL claims the technology allows a viewing experience similar to reading on paper.