Brandon Routh to play Superman again in Arrowverse crossover

Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman is complex superhero who depends on his disguise as reporter Clark Kent to keep his identity safe. He leads a double life so why not have his character played by more than one actor?

Actor Brandon Routh, who played Superman in the 2006 movie Superman Returns, will step into The CW's Arrowverse to play the DC Comics superhero yet again.

Routh already stars on The CW's superhero-packed series Legends of Tomorrow as Ray Palmer/The Atom. But the actor will also play Clark Kent/Superman in the upcoming "Crisis on Infinite Earths" Arrowverse crossover.

Deadline first reported the news Friday and then Routh confirmed it via tweet by comment: "Honored, humbled, grateful, and still pinching myself."

The Arrowverse, by the way, refers to three DC Comics-based superhero shows that appear on The CW: The Flash, Supergirl and Arrow. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros and CBS, the owners of CNET.)

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will include The CW's DC Comics shows -- Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman.

Actor Tyler Hoechlin has portrayed Superman in previous Arrowverse crossover episodes and will also be reprising his role as Superman.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" is based on the DC Comics miniseries in 1985 and 1986 that explored the idea of multiple incarnations of Superman.

Currently, The Flash, Arrow, Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman are all set on Earth-1, but Supergirl takes place on Earth-38, meaning Kara has to cross dimensions to team up with the other heroes, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Crisis on Infinite Earths" will debut on The CW starting in December, then continue in January 2020.

More details of this Arrowverse crossover are expected at San Diego Comic-Con during Saturday's DC Comics panel.

