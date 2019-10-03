Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose is discontinuing its noise-masking Sleepbuds following customer complaints that the items failed to charge fully and that they unexpectedly powered down. The decision to stop offering the $249 wireless earbuds was disclosed Thursday in an email to customers.

"Based on what we knew, we believed that software and firmware updates could fix the issues. But the failures have continued, and recently, they've increased," Bose General Manager John Roselli said in the email. "That led us to look more closely at each piece of hardware. And we learned that while the battery we chose functions safely, it doesn't work as consistently or predictably as it should to meet our standards."

Bose said it will continue Sleepbuds product development, and will honor customers' Sleepbuds warranty. Customers who return their product by Dec. 31 will receive a full refund.

Contact information for service agents in your location can be found on Bose's website.