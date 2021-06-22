Black Widow on Disney Plus: Release date, time, cost and how to watch

Marvel Entertainment/Screenshot by Joal Ryan for CNET

Black Widow, the long-awaited solo film for the iconic Marvel Avenger and super spy, arrives in movie theaters and on Disney Plus through Premier Access on July 9.

The superhero flick is the first Marvel installment to hit theatres since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019. The pandemic pushed back the film's original release, which was slated for May 2020.

Per Marvel, the film follows Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) as she is pursued by a force determined to bring her down. She's forced to confront her past as a spy and "the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger," including that with her sister, Yelena.

With Premier Access, you can stream the blockbuster for an additional $30 on top of the price of your Disney Plus subscription.

What is Black Widow's exact release date and time?

Based on previous Disney Plus releases, Black Widow should arrive as soon as the clock strikes midnight on the West Coast.

Disney Plus : Available July 9 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT

: Available July 9 -- 12 a.m. PT/3 a.m. ET/8 a.m. GMT Theaters: Available in some areas from July 8 -- check your local theater times

How much will it cost?

If you subscribe to Disney Plus

Black Widow will be available for Disney Plus subscribers to purchase through Premier Access on the same day it hits theaters -- July 9. After you shell out the additional $30 for access, you can continue to watch the film ad infinitum as long as you have an active Disney Plus subscription. Black Widow is the fourth Disney Plus film available through the Premier Access model, following Disney's Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon and Cruella.

A Disney Plus subscription currently sits at $8 a month, or $80 a year. In March, the subscription service raised its price an additional dollar a month, from $7 to $8. It's annual subscription was raised from $70 to $80.

In theaters

The film also debuts in theaters July 9. Tickets are available for preorder now. Taking a quick peek at showtimes near me in Austin, Texas, it appears screenings start as early as the afternoon on July 8.

Jay Maidment/Marvel Studios

Plot and cast

Black Widow stars Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff, and Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, a sister-figure to Natasha. Rachel Weisz's character Melina and David Harbour's character The Red Guardian/Alexei are parental figures to Natasha and Yelena.

The film is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase Four release slate, which also includes titles such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which is set to drop in the US on Sept. 3, and Eternals, slated for Nov. 5.

In need of more Marvel to hold you over until Black Widow returns to the screen? The first two episodes of Loki, a Disney Plus series that's also part of the MCU's summer slate, landed on the streaming platform this month.

The latest trailer

Here's the latest clip from Marvel teasing the film.