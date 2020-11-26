CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday iPad deals: Save up to $70 on iPad 10.2-inch, iPad Pro, iPad Air and Mini right now

Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart are jockeying for the best discounts on Apple's popular tablets. Here are the best sales right now.

TheBlack Friday deals are in full flow, with even Apple, the tech giant notorious for its pricey devices, getting in on the action. We've seen savings as high as $149, but prices and stock levels have been fluctuating wildly, with some of the best prices no longer available. The new iPad Air is available for $40 off ($559) at Walmart and Amazon right now, but only in some colors.

Best Buy has a slew of great iPad deals as well (offering $50 to $70 off), but there's a catch: To get the best price, you'll have to pick up your iPad at a brick-and-mortar store. If you're close to a Best Buy and are itching for a new iPad, you can get $50 off a 10.2-inch iPad with 32GB of storage and $70 off a 10.2-inch iPad with 128GB of storage

The other big issue is that shipping dates are often pushing back to January at this point. That may adjust back up to pre-Christmas times after ordering, but there's no guarantee. 

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back often for the best price.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299 online, $279 curbside pickup

Save $30 to $50 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. We saw it dip to $279 earlier at Costco, and that's now available at Best Buy -- albeit only for curbside pickup.  Read our iPad 2020 review.

$299 at Amazon

Apple 10.9-inch iPad Air: $559 (some colors)

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. That great value just earned it our Editors' Choice award. It's been floating at $40 off at Amazon and Walmart, but often only for certain colors. Read our iPad Air review.

$559 at Amazon

iPad Pro (11-inch): $729

Save $70 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

The 11-inch iPad Pro usually sells for $799 at Apple, but Amazon currently has the new, feature-rich Pro version of Apple's tablet at $70 off. Not a huge discount, but not bad at all for a new Apple device.

$729 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $1,150

Save $149 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $100 on the 128GB and 256GB or $149 on the 512GB and 1TB models. But just keep in mind we expect iPad Pro upgrades in 2021. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

$1,150 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $335

Save $74 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

$335 at Amazon
