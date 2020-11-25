Black Friday iPad deals: Get a 10.2-inch iPad for $299, save up to $150 on other models

Deal Savings Price









Best Buy/Screenshot by John Falcone/CNET

Black Friday is two days away, and the usual annual sales have been ebbing and flowing for weeks already. Even Apple, the tech giant notorious for its pricey devices, is getting in on the action: its 10.2-inch iPad is selling for $300 at Amazon, the iPad Pro devices are seeing discounts as high as $149 off, and the new iPad Air has a on some colors -- be sure to check all the colors, though, as the discounts have been moving around over the past few days.

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back often for the best price.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air has 64GB of storage, and it's a solid device for the price. In fact, it delivers a good chunk of the iPad Pro experience for far less money than that model. That great value just earned it our Editors' Choice award. While Walmart has give $40 off its usual $599 price tag on a few colors, Amazon will now offer that discount to every color, for anyone seeking its mix of pro-centric features. Read our iPad Air review.

Lori Grunin/CNET The 11-inch iPad Pro usually sells for $799 at Apple, but Amazon currently has the new, feature-rich Pro version of Apple's tablet at $70 off. Not a huge discount, but not bad at all for a new Apple device.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. The 32GB model has a list price of $329 but most retailers sell it for $299, which is also Apple's education discount price. If you have a Costco membership, though, this $279 price tag is the best you'll find at the moment. (This deal has since lapsed since we first highlighted it.) Read our iPad 2020 review.

The larger iPad Pro models are currently discounted on Amazon. You can save $100 on the 128GB and 256GB or $149 on the 512GB and 1TB models. But just keep in mind we expect iPad Pro upgrades in 2021. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.