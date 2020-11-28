CNET también está disponible en español.

Black Friday: Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $20

Get access to hundreds of games for your PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series console.

Lots of games for a low price. 

 Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET
The Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was already a great deal to begin with, but Black Friday kicked it up a notch. Regularly priced at $15 per month, Target is currently offering a three-month subscription for $20, which is $25 off.

The subscription grants access to over 300 games on PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series X and S. Included in Game Pass Ultimate are Microsoft first-party titles such as Halo 5 and Forza Horizon 4, games from Bethesda like Doom Eternal and Fallout 76, and just recently added a lineup from EA that includes the Madden series and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Bonus: Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also get a free month of Disney Plus

The three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is available for $20 at Target (limit three codes per transaction). You'll be emailed the code for the three months a few hours after you make the purchase.

