Black Friday is all about video game deals, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was already a great deal to begin with. The subscription -- regularly priced at $15 a month -- gives gamers access to more than 300 games on their PC, Xbox One or Xbox Series X and S. Now Target has a three-month subscription on sale for only $20, a savings of $25.
Included in Game Pass Ultimate are Microsoft first-party titles such as Halo 5 and Forza Horizon 4, games from Bethesda like Doom Eternal and Fallout 76, and just recently added a lineup from EA that includes the Madden series and Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order. Game Pass Ultimate subscribers also get a free month of Disney Plus.
Head to Target to buy the three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20. The code for the three months will come a few hours later to your email. Target has a limit of three codes per transaction.
Discuss: Black Friday: Get 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $20
