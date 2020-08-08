Best VR games on Oculus Quest

Tender Claws

The Oculus Quest is over a year old, and there might be a new version on the horizon. But the existing headset seems to just keep getting better. Sure, the processor onboard is relatively old... but the games that Facebook's standalone VR headset can play look and feel pretty fantastic.

Despite existing in a company-controlled walled garden, the Quest is turning into quite a destination for the best VR games (although to access top PC VR games like Half-Life: Alyx, you'll need to plug into a gaming PC with a USB cable), and even in the last few months the hits keep coming. If you bought one, you should get these games without a doubt. I'll keep updating this list over time, but if you're just starting out or looking for great new games, these are my favorites of the moment.

Oculus A lot of Quest games are expensive, but a surprising number are free. Rec Room is a social hub that's also a doorway to tons of social games, with a seemingly limitless set of possibilities. Sometimes it feels a bit like Wii Sports, or VR Roblox. There are mini-adventures, paintball games, and more. I just want there to be improved parental-control features (there seem to be a lot of parents letting kids into Rec Room lately). Read our original impressions of Rec Room, pre-Quest.

Oculus This is Oculus Quest's killer app, and if you want to get moving, love lightsabers, or just want a fun dance challenge, this is it. There are plenty of tracks to keep you busy, the lightsaber tracking is fantastic, and there are extra music packs to buy if you feel compelled. I'm currently exhausting myself trying to beat my nephew's high scores.

ILMxLab DIsney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is closed, but ILM's three-part game feels like a movie or a theme park ride come to life. Keep in mind, there are three parts, each sold separately. The whole experience is about two hours, but beyond the impressively designed story (involving Darth Vader and an ancient temple), there are dojo-style lightsaber battle modes where you can slash around forever. (By the way, there's a new Star Wars Galaxy's Edge-themed VR game coming this fall, too.) Read our first impressions.

Devolver Bullet time, grab the gun, wait -- the faster you move, the faster everything else moves. Get it now? Superhot's one of the first games that hit Quest, and it's still amazing. Runner-up pick: Pistol Whip. (Sorry, I still like Superhot more.)

For Fun Labs Seriously, ping-pong in VR is so good. The table physics, the size of the play area, the way VR matches what you need perfectly -- who knows? You can play online with real people, and the gameplay is shockingly unforgiving.

Fireproof Games If you're up for a creepy dive into mysterious puzzle boxes, this all-new VR game from the makers of the hit game series called The Room is a fantastic and spooky mental challenge (it's not great for kids, though). There are lots of other escape room games on Quest, including the excellent I Expect You To Die, and a ticketed live multiplayer escape-room experience from Adventure Labs, too. Read the review.

Enhance The synesthetic Tetris Effect was one of the best games of 2018, and the Quest version is mostly as good. It's intense, the music is amazing, and even though the levels are frantic, it's also weirdly zen. This is a perfect way to unwind. Read the review.

Oculus Oculus' zero-gravity ultimate frisbee game is a relentless three-on-three experience that gave me vibes of Rocket League, but in VR. The controls, which rely on your hands to catapult around, are brilliant. The open beta is free right now, and it's great. But expect to lose.

Oculus Moss is about a small mouse with a sword who goes on a quest. You'll follow him through levels that feel like dioramas you can peer down at. Walking around and exploring the beautiful worlds is half the fun, but the game itself is also great and plays like a console platformer, but in 3D.

Oculus With other people in your home, VR can be a solitary disconnect. Keep Talking involves others by having people not in VR handle a bomb-defusing manual while the person in VR tries to communicate and stop the bomb in time. It feels like a weird board game, which is something most VR games never succeed at.

Oculus An endless and randomly generated set of castle enemies meet you every time you play, and this roguelike game uses a bow and arrow as your only method of navigation and attack. The mechanics feel great, and being surrounded by enemies you're firing arrows at can be incredibly intense.

Oculus If you miss miniature golf (or real golf), Pro Putt's courses feel like a pretty great stand-in. The courses are cartoonish, but not mini-golf crazy. The putting realism is surprisingly good. I find the whole thing a little meditative.

Oculus Talk about a game that never seems to get old: while Space Pirate Trainer has been around since the launch days of the HTC Vive, the simple arcade design is perfect. You stand still, shoot at aliens and shield yourself. Survive as long as you can. It's perfect.

