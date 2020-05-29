CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Space Force review 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Twitter hides Trump's tweet YouTube Music pre-save albums iPhone XR for $353 Best VPN service
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The best VPN sales and deals right now

Pay as little as $2 a month.

Show more (4 items)

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way we operate, both inside and outside of work. With workers across the world forced to do their job remotely as we all do our part to slow the rate of infection, a good VPN is now an essential tool for our home offices.

Read More: The best VPN service for 2020

Small business owners can benefit if they deal with sensitive data by adding an extra layer of security with VPN technology. And while those lucky enough to be working for a big company probably have their own corporate tunnel, many of us have grown to appreciate having our personal data and browsing habits shielded from our ISPs as well. And while there are plenty of recommendable VPNs out there, the trick is to find one at a good price. (Remember that -- so far, anyway -- free VPN services aren't worth the risk.) 

Now playing: Watch this: Top 5 reasons to use a VPN
2:42

Read More: Best iPhone VPNs of 2020

To that end, we've compiled a list of the best VPN discounts that are available right now. Just keep a couple of things in mind:

  • Some of these offers have "countdown clocks" saying that the deals are ending "today." These are usually marketing tactics that have no relationship to the deal's actual end date. 
  • ZDNet Academy (the purveyor of the KeepSolid VPN deal) is the in-house retailer of ZDNet, CNET's sister publication.

Surfshark: $1.94 a month for 3 years

Devices: Unlimited devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day

Surfshark offers a deep discount on its 36-month subscription with code NETSHARK. This plan usually costs $430 (or $11.95 a month) for 3-year, but it's currently on sale for $69.99 -- that's only $1.94 a month -- a savings of 84%. Read our Surfshark review.

See all Surfshark coupons

CyberGhost: $2.75 a month for 3 years

Devices: 7 devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 45-day

CyberGhost, one of the oldest names in VPNs, is offering customers the ability to lock in a discount of $2.75 a month, good for three years. That's $99 total billed, plus you'll also get two extra months for free.  Read our CyberGhost review.

See all CyberGhost coupons

NordVPN: $3.49 a month for 3 years

Devices: 6 devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day

NordVPN is one of the industry's heavyweights, and it's currently discounting its three-year subscription plan with code nordspecial. Usually $430.20, the plan is currently on sale for $125.64 -- or just $3.49 a month. That amounts to an 70% discount.  Read our NordVPN review.

See all NordVPN coupons

Private Internet Access: $2.85 per month for 1 year plus 2 free months

Device: 10 devices

Refund Policy: Refundable for 30-day of last payment

Private Internet Access has been around since 2010, and the service offers a generous 10-device limit and an adblocker, to boot. For $39.95 a year, you'll lock in the low monthly price ($2.85 a month) plus get two free additional months after the first year.

See all Private Internet Access coupons

IPVanish: $6.49 per month for 1 year

Device: 10 devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day

You can now go incognito via IPVanish for only $6.49 a month (billed at $78), good for the entire year. IPVanish's strict zero-logs policy keeps your real IP address private on up to 10 simultaneous connections. Read our IPVanish review.

See all IPVanish coupons

ExpressVPN: $6.67 per month for 1 year plus 3 free additional months

Devices: 5 devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day

With its easy-to-use interface, ExpressVPN is a great choice for newcomers and professionals alike, which is why it's CNET's current Editors' Choice. Lock in the service's lowest price of $6.67 a month for a year and the company will throw in three additional months for free. That's 15 months for $99.95.  Read our ExpressVPN review.

See all ExpressVPN coupons

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime subscription for $39

Devices: 5 devices

Refund Policy: Refundable as store credit for 15 days after purchase if unused

KeepSolid's unlimited plan costs $20 a month if you buy it direct from KeepSolid. Via ZDNet Academy, you can get a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for only $39. Check out Rick Broida's experience with KeepSolid VPN for more.

See all ZDNet Academy coupons

Norton Secure VPN: $39.99 for one year

Devices: 5 devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 60-day

Norton offers three flavors of its Secure VPN; you can buy it for one device, 5 devices or 10 devices. The 1-device plan is discounted by $10 to $39.99 for the first year of your subscription, but the 5-device plan that usually goes for $79.99 is also $39.99 for the first year -- a savings of 50%. The 10-device plan is also discounted by $40 to $59.99 for the first year. We understand that these first-year discounts are "the new normal" for Norton, not limited-time offers, so this is less of an "act now" situation and more of an "FYI." Also note that after the first discounted year, you'll autorenew at the standard rate; you can learn how to cancel your subscription hereRead our Norton Secure VPN review.

See all Norton coupons

VyprVPN: 1 year for $45 or 2 years for $60

Devices: 5 devices

Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day

VyprVPN is discounting its one-year plan to $45 ($3.75 a month, a 71% saving) and its two-year plan to $60 ($2.50 a month, a 80% saving).

See all VyprVPN coupons

This story was originally published earlier. The story has been updated to note that the deals are still in effect as of the time of the new publication.