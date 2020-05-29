The best VPN sales and deals right now

The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed the way we operate, both inside and outside of work. With workers across the world forced to do their job remotely as we all do our part to slow the rate of infection, a good VPN is now an essential tool for our home offices.

Small business owners can benefit if they deal with sensitive data by adding an extra layer of security with VPN technology. And while those lucky enough to be working for a big company probably have their own corporate tunnel, many of us have grown to appreciate having our personal data and browsing habits shielded from our ISPs as well. And while there are plenty of recommendable VPNs out there, the trick is to find one at a good price. (Remember that -- so far, anyway -- free VPN services aren't worth the risk.)

To that end, we've compiled a list of the best VPN discounts that are available right now. Just keep a couple of things in mind:

Some of these offers have "countdown clocks" saying that the deals are ending "today." These are usually marketing tactics that have no relationship to the deal's actual end date.

ZDNet Academy (the purveyor of the KeepSolid VPN deal) is the in-house retailer of ZDNet, CNET's sister publication.

Devices: Unlimited devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day Surfshark offers a deep discount on its 36-month subscription with code NETSHARK. This plan usually costs $430 (or $11.95 a month) for 3-year, but it's currently on sale for $69.99 -- that's only $1.94 a month -- a savings of 84%. Read our Surfshark review.

Devices: 7 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 45-day CyberGhost, one of the oldest names in VPNs, is offering customers the ability to lock in a discount of $2.75 a month, good for three years. That's $99 total billed, plus you'll also get two extra months for free. Read our CyberGhost review.

Devices: 6 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day NordVPN is one of the industry's heavyweights, and it's currently discounting its three-year subscription plan with code nordspecial. Usually $430.20, the plan is currently on sale for $125.64 -- or just $3.49 a month. That amounts to an 70% discount. Read our NordVPN review.

Device: 10 devices Refund Policy: Refundable for 30-day of last payment Private Internet Access has been around since 2010, and the service offers a generous 10-device limit and an adblocker, to boot. For $39.95 a year, you'll lock in the low monthly price ($2.85 a month) plus get two free additional months after the first year.

Device: 10 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day You can now go incognito via IPVanish for only $6.49 a month (billed at $78), good for the entire year. IPVanish's strict zero-logs policy keeps your real IP address private on up to 10 simultaneous connections. Read our IPVanish review.

Devices: 5 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 30-day With its easy-to-use interface, ExpressVPN is a great choice for newcomers and professionals alike, which is why it's CNET's current Editors' Choice. Lock in the service's lowest price of $6.67 a month for a year and the company will throw in three additional months for free. That's 15 months for $99.95. Read our ExpressVPN review.

Devices: 5 devices Refund Policy: Refundable as store credit for 15 days after purchase if unused KeepSolid's unlimited plan costs $20 a month if you buy it direct from KeepSolid. Via ZDNet Academy, you can get a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for only $39. Check out Rick Broida's experience with KeepSolid VPN for more.

Devices: 5 devices Refund Policy: Fully refundable for 60-day Norton offers three flavors of its Secure VPN; you can buy it for one device, 5 devices or 10 devices. The 1-device plan is discounted by $10 to $39.99 for the first year of your subscription, but the 5-device plan that usually goes for $79.99 is also $39.99 for the first year -- a savings of 50%. The 10-device plan is also discounted by $40 to $59.99 for the first year. We understand that these first-year discounts are "the new normal" for Norton, not limited-time offers, so this is less of an "act now" situation and more of an "FYI." Also note that after the first discounted year, you'll autorenew at the standard rate; you can learn how to cancel your subscription here. Read our Norton Secure VPN review.

This story was originally published earlier. The story has been updated to note that the deals are still in effect as of the time of the new publication.