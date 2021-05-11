Best TV deals for May 2021: Save on models from TCL, LG and Vizio

If you don't have immediate plans to return to the movie theater even after getting vaccinated, perhaps it makes sense to put your theater-going dollars toward a new TV for binge-watching at home. Now is a good time to make a TV upgrade; some of the best TVs we've reviewed are on sale right now at Best Buy and Amazon, from budget models to the best TV that CNET TV guru David Katzmaier has ever reviewed. Also included on this list are some low-cost picks that aren't on sale.

Katzmaier has not encountered a TV that offers as much picture quality for the money as the TCL 6-Series. It boasts a bright, punchy image that's superior to other TVs at this price, thanks in large part to full-array local dimming. And it uses Roku TV, which is our favorite TV operating system for navigating all of your streaming subscriptions. The 55-inch model from TCL is selling for $798, which is $100 less than what it cost last month. Want to go bigger? The 65-inch model offers nearly the same discount and is priced at a reasonable $950. Read our TCL 6-Series review.

Now playing: Watch this: TCL 6-Series: Best TV for the money in 2020

If the TCL 6-Series is the gold-medal winner for providing the biggest image-quality value, then Vizios's M-Series Quantum takes the silver. It can't quite match the picture quality of the TCL 6-Series and lacks Roku TV, but it costs a lot less. It's one of the least expensive TVs with local dimming. The 55-inch model is only $480 -- after a $20 discount via the free My Best Buy membership program. It costs hundreds less than the 55-inch sale model from the TCL 6 Series above. Want to size up? The same Vizio model at 65 inches is $680. Read our Vizio M7-Series Quantum review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This TV is a prime candidate if you can't afford OLED. Vizio's P-Series Quantum offers a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet, but based on his experience with the previous version its image quality is likely similar, if not slightly better, than the TCL 6-Series overall, with better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5. The 65-inch Vizio PQ is $20 off if you sign up for the free My Best Buy membership program.

Sarah Tew/CNET Go ahead, try to find a 50-inch, 4K TV for around $300. You'll get the same image quality with the TCL S435 series as the preceding S425 series, which we found to be good enough for most people. The draw here is the extremely approachable price and the fact that it uses Roku TV, which is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface.

David Katzmaier/CNET Want to blow it out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that Katzmaier has ever reviewed. (And he's seen a few TVs over the years.) If you are ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 55-inch model was discounted by $100 at Amazon last month to bring the price just below the $1,400 mark. It's out of stock until next month, but it's worth waiting for -- even at its list price of $1,500. Read our LG OLEDCX series review.