Best TV deals for May 2021: Save on models from TCL, LG and Vizio

Ready for a living-room upgrade? Some of our favorite TVs are on sale this month at Amazon and Best Buy.

If you don't have immediate plans to return to the movie theater even after getting vaccinated, perhaps it makes sense to put your theater-going dollars toward a new TV for binge-watching at home. Now is a good time to make a TV upgrade; some of the best TVs we've reviewed are on sale right now at Best Buy and Amazon, from budget models to the best TV that CNET TV guru David Katzmaier has ever reviewed. Also included on this list are some low-cost picks that aren't on sale.

TCL 55-inch 55R635: $800

Great, great value

Katzmaier has not encountered a TV that offers as much picture quality for the money as the TCL 6-Series. It boasts a bright, punchy image that's superior to other TVs at this price, thanks in large part to full-array local dimming. And it uses Roku TV, which is our favorite TV operating system for navigating all of your streaming subscriptions. The 55-inch model from TCL is selling for $798, which is $100 less than what it cost last month. Want to go bigger? The 65-inch model offers nearly the same discount and is priced at a reasonable $950.

$800 at Best Buy
Vizio 55-inch M706x-H3: $480

Save $20

If the TCL 6-Series is the gold-medal winner for providing the biggest image-quality value, then Vizios's M-Series Quantum takes the silver. It can't quite match the picture quality of the TCL 6-Series and lacks Roku TV, but it costs a lot less. It's one of the least expensive TVs with local dimming. The 55-inch model is only $480 -- after a $20 discount via the free My Best Buy membership program. It costs hundreds less than the 55-inch sale model from the TCL 6 Series above. Want to size up? The same Vizio model at 65 inches is $680.

$480 at Best Buy

Vizio 65-inch P65Q9-H1: $1,180

Save $20
Sarah Tew/CNET

This TV is a prime candidate if you can't afford OLED. Vizio's P-Series Quantum offers a supremely bright image with hugely effective full-array local dimming for deep black levels. Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet, but based on his experience with the previous version its image quality is likely similar, if not slightly better, than the TCL 6-Series overall, with better connectivity for gaming with the Xbox Series X and PS5. The 65-inch Vizio PQ is $20 off if you sign up for the free My Best Buy membership program.

$1,180 at Best Buy

TCL 50-inch 50S435: $339

Low list price
Sarah Tew/CNET

Go ahead, try to find a 50-inch, 4K TV for around $300. You'll get the same image quality with the TCL S435 series as the preceding S425 series, which we found to be good enough for most people. The draw here is the extremely approachable price and the fact that it uses Roku TV, which is the easiest to use and most responsive smart TV interface.

$339 at Amazon

LG 55-inch OLED55CXPUA: $1,500

Out of stock until June 20
David Katzmaier/CNET

Want to blow it out and spend more for the best picture quality? You've come to the right place. Quite simply, the LG OLEDCX delivers the picture against which all other TVs are measured. Yeah, it's the best TV that Katzmaier has ever reviewed. (And he's seen a few TVs over the years.) If you are ready to spring for an OLED TV, this is the one to get. The 55-inch model was discounted by $100 at Amazon last month to bring the price just below the $1,400 mark. It's out of stock until next month, but it's worth waiting for -- even at its list price of $1,500.

$1,500 at Amazon

Vizio 55-inch OLED55-H1: $1,200

Save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Vizio makes an OLED TV too, and it's on sale at Best Buy for less than the LG at both the 55-inch size here and the 65-inch version ($1,800). Katzmaier hasn't reviewed it yet and for a TV this expensive, he'd lean toward the sure thing (in other words, the LG). But if you want the image quality of OLED for the lowest price, it's Vizio right now.

$1,200 at Best Buy