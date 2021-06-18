Juneteenth The Batman debate TCL 4-Series TV 12 big Prime Day deals Last-minute Father's Day gifts How to use IRS tools for child tax credit
Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals right now: Games starting as low as $9

It's a good time to be a Nintendo fan.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Nintendo rarely puts its games on sale, but the company felt giving after its E3 2021 showing. From the biggest games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to indie titles like Hollow Knight, there are plenty of discounted titles that anyone with a Nintendo Switch will want to pick up. Don't delay, however, as this Nintendo sale expires on June 21. 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: $42

Save $18
Nintendo screenshot via Gordon Gottsegen/CNET

It's been four years since Breath of the Wild was released, and it's still one of the best titles for the Switch. Explore the world of Hyrule like never before. 

$42 at Amazon

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition: $15

Save $65
Ubisoft

Mario and Rabbids come together for a crazy adventure. Thanks to a world-twisting vortex, the Rabbids have come to the Mushroom Kingdom, and it's up to Mario to stop the chaos.

$15 at Amazon

Pikmin 3 Deluxe: $42

Save $18
Nintendo

Nintendo brought back the cute alien strategy game to the Switch. Pikmin 3 Deluxe includes the full game along with side missions featuring astronauts Olimar and Louie. 

$42 at Amazon

Hollow Knight: $9

Save $6
Team Cherry

Hollow Knight is a 2D action adventure game with players taking control of the nameless knight who travels to Hollownest to discover what happened to this fallen kingdom.

$9 at Amazon

Paper Mario: The Origami King: $42

Save $18

Mario is in a different kind of adventure in Paper Mario: The Origami King. Once again, he'll have to save the Mushroom Kingdom, but this time around, he doesn't have to just jump on turtle shells as the Paper Mario series uses RPG mechanics. 

$42 at Amazon

Dead Cells: $15

Save $10
Motion Twin

Another indie darling, Dead Cells is a 2D action game with randomized dungeons and challenging combat. Escape the cursed island if you can. 

$15 at Amazon

The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt: $24

Save $16

The largest Witcher adventure made its way to the portable Switch to the surprise of many. Explore the world with Geralt of Rivia through more than 100 hours of gameplay. 

$24 at Amazon

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition: $42

Save $18

Xenoblade Chronicles was first released on the Nintendo Wii in 2010. Developer Monolith Soft remade their game, adding better visuals, audio and other quality-of-life improvements.

$42 at Amazon

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition: $10

Save $5

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game is based on the popular comic that went on to be a popular movie. Players Scott or his friends in this retro beat-em-up. 