Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals

Amazon has got you covered during the season for warming stew with multicooker Prime Day deals.

This is the week of monster sales, beginning with Prime Day (which ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Oct. 14) and including knock-off savings events like Walmart's Big Save and Target's Deal Days, which are on now to coincide and directly compete with Prime Day. 

There have been notable deals on Instant Pot and Instant Pot-copycat brands this week -- right in time for pressure cooker season. We've rounded up your best bets for Instant Pots, slow cookers and other multicookers below, including a well-rated $30 6-quart multicooke at Best Buy and an Instant Pot Duo with air fryer attachment available for $99 from Walmart, among other deals. We update this story regularly to verify the sales are still active.

Insignia 6-quart multicooker: $30

You save $30
Insignia

This is about as inexpensive as you'll find any multicooker, with all the functionality of an Instant Pot but for about half the price. The Insignia scores high marks in verified-purchase reviews on Best Buy and has six quarts of cooking capacity -- which is more than enough to handle easy weeknight dinners for a family of four.

$30 at Best Buy

Instant Pot Lux 6-quart multicooker: $59

You save $20
Instant Pot

For a subtler Instant Pot, the 6-quart Lux is also on sale, down to just $59 and available in red or navy blue. The 6-quart Lux sports 12 cooking programs and a programmable timer. Free two-day shipping is included. 

$59 at Walmart

Instant Pot slow cooker: $49

You save $30
Instant Pot

This multicooker does not have Instant Pot's signature pressure cooking function but it does slow cook, sear and sauté, steam, bake, roast and warm. It has a full 6-quart cooking capacity and sleek, modern look. 

$49 at Walmart

Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp: $120

You save $60
Instant Pot

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is likely the most versatile in the entire line since the crisping lid turns your multicooker into an air fryer. Make tender meats and flavorful stews down below and then air fry up a batch of chicken wings or french fries in seconds, or make fall-off-the-bone pork ribs and finish them with the air fryer lid for a crispy, crunchy outside. 

$99 at Amazon
