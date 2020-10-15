CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals still available: Save $30 on an Instant Pot slow cooker

Walmart's response to Prime Day still has a few good deals during the season for stews.

Deal
Savings
Price
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Prime Day officially ended last night at midnight PT, but Walmart's Big Save and Target's Deal Days are still going strong. 

There have been notable deals on Instant Pot and Instant Pot-copycat brands this week -- right in time for pressure cooker season. While Amazon's deals are no more, Walmart still has two Instant Pot options available at a discount. We'll continue to update this story regularly to verify the sales are still active.

Instant Pot Lux 6-quart multicooker: $59

You save $20
Instant Pot

For a subtler Instant Pot, the 6-quart Lux is also on sale, down to just $59 and available in red or navy blue. The 6-quart Lux sports 12 cooking programs and a programmable timer. Free two-day shipping is included. 

$59 at Walmart

Instant Pot slow cooker: $49

You save $30
Instant Pot

This multicooker does not have Instant Pot's signature pressure cooking function but it does slow cook, sear and sauté, steam, bake, roast and warm. It has a full 6-quart cooking capacity and sleek, modern look. 

$49 at Walmart

Insignia 6-quart multicooker: $30 (Update: expired)

You save $30
Insignia

This is about as inexpensive as you'll find any multicooker, with all the functionality of an Instant Pot but for about half the price. The Insignia scores high marks in verified-purchase reviews on Best Buy and has six quarts of cooking capacity -- which is more than enough to handle easy weeknight dinners for a family of four.

$30 at Best Buy

Instant Pot 8-quart Duo Crisp: $120 (Update: out of stock)

You save $60
Instant Pot

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp is likely the most versatile in the entire line since the crisping lid turns your multicooker into an air fryer. Make tender meats and flavorful stews down below and then air fry up a batch of chicken wings or french fries in seconds, or make fall-off-the-bone pork ribs and finish them with the air fryer lid for a crispy, crunchy outside. 

$99 at Amazon
