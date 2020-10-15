Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals still available: Save $30 on an Instant Pot slow cooker

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day

Prime Day officially ended last night at midnight PT, but Walmart's Big Save and Target's Deal Days are still going strong.

There have been notable deals on Instant Pot and Instant Pot-copycat brands this week -- right in time for pressure cooker season. While Amazon's deals are no more, Walmart still has two Instant Pot options available at a discount. We'll continue to update this story regularly to verify the sales are still active.

Instant Pot For a subtler Instant Pot, the 6-quart Lux is also on sale, down to just $59 and available in red or navy blue. The 6-quart Lux sports 12 cooking programs and a programmable timer. Free two-day shipping is included.

Instant Pot This multicooker does not have Instant Pot's signature pressure cooking function but it does slow cook, sear and sauté, steam, bake, roast and warm. It has a full 6-quart cooking capacity and sleek, modern look.

Insignia This is about as inexpensive as you'll find any multicooker, with all the functionality of an Instant Pot but for about half the price. The Insignia scores high marks in verified-purchase reviews on Best Buy and has six quarts of cooking capacity -- which is more than enough to handle easy weeknight dinners for a family of four.