The best Presidents Day 2020 deals: Laptops from Lenovo and Dell, Xbox One S, mattresses, SodaStream, vacuums and more

Sceptre

Not every holiday can be as exciting as Thanksgiving or Christmas. And since it's always within a few days from Valentine's Day , Presidents Day has it tough. But retailers do their best to jazz things up with some Presidents Day sales, and this year there are some genuinely great deals to be had.

Here's what you need to know: Presidents Day takes place on Monday, Feb. 17, and should be an especially good time to get a mattress -- this is the holiday that, as a society, we've decided is a good time to buy bedding. We're also seeing some good deals on home goods and electronics, even though those sales mainly happen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Here are the biggest sales happening this weekend:

Here are the best Presidents Day deals we've found so far, but be sure to check back from time to time. We'll keep this article updated with new deals and updates as they happen.

Lenovo For the lead-up to Presidents Day, Rakuten is going above and beyond. Not only are there some deep discounts on Lenovo hardware, but you get 20% back in Rakuten Super Points, which you can redeem on your next purchase. That's nothing to sneeze at. Consider the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 1TB SSD, for example. You can get it for $1,499, which is 57% off, and get another $300 in Rakuten points at the same time. That's enough to snag a set of Bose QuietComfort 35 ANC headphones, for instance. Here are the Lenovo deals we could find: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 1TB SSD plus $300 in Rakuten points: $1,500

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 with 512GB SSD plus $330 in Rakuten points: $1,649

Lenovo Yoga C930 with 256GB SSD plus $220 in Rakuten points: $1,099

Lenovo C530 with 1TB HHD and 128GB SSD plus $160 in Rakuten points: $800 These deals end Feb. 17, and inventory may sell out before then, so if you like any of these, I suggest you jump on them now before your luck runs out.

Sarah Tew/CNET Just because Black Friday has come and gone doesn't mean that you can't still save a wad of cash on a new XBox. This Xbox One S All Digital Edition comes with a 1TB drive and a trio of games: Minecraft, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon. To get this deal, apply promo codes 212XBOX100 and UKMHJX at checkout. They'll stack to give you a total of $115 off. Read our full review of the Xbox One S.

SodaStream I wish there was a clever historical tie-in to this particular deal, such as if George Washington used to carbonate his own sparkling water using chopped-down cherry trees, but alas, that doesn't appear to be the case. Nonetheless, SodaStream is discounting its Fizzi Classic, One Touch Electric and Aqua Fizz Premium sparking water makers -- basically, everything sitewide -- from now through Feb. 17. To get 15% off anything on the site, apply discount code PRES15 at checkout. The only caveat: You can't get this discount on gas or cylinder exchanges.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Beats Studio3 might look the same as their predecessor, but they're radically re-engineered on the inside. They include Apple's W1 Bluetooth chip, for example, which is why they pair so well with iPhones and also eke out as much as 22 hours of battery life. But they also deliver a solid bass response -- something that a lot of headphones in this class tend to lack -- not to mention improved noise cancelling. Usually priced at $350, Best Buy is now offering the gray version (and only gray -- the other colors are priced much higher) for just $200. That's about $50 less than the best price we could find elsewhere.

August I'm a big fan of the August Smart Lock -- there's nothing quite like the convenience of hearing your front door unlock automatically as you approach the porch. Not everyone loves using a mobile app to unlock the front door, though. Add August's Smart Keypad and guests, kids, and your smartphone-ambivalent spouse can just tap the entry code. Right now, save $12 on the keypad when you enter promo code VDAY20 at checkout. Update: August has added some other deals as well -- here they are: Save $80 on an August Smart Lock Pro + Connect bundle with promo code VDAY80

Save $50 on an August Smart Lock with promo code VDAY50

Vizio If you've recently upgraded your TV, you might need to step up your sound system as well. Vizio's SB36512-F6 is a 5.1.2 home theater soundbar with a pair of wired rear speakers and a wireless subwoofer. The system supports Dolby Atmos and has Google Assistant built in to handle your voice prompts. Regularly $450, it's currently 35% off.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Surface Pro 4 is far from the newest model -- it first hit the streets back in late 2015 -- but it got solid reviews at the time and remains a dependable tablet PC workhorse, despite the appearance of many newer iterations in the interim. This model is powered by a 6th generation i5 processor, has 256GB of storage, and has a 12.3-inch display. It's also a refurb, certified to look and work like new. It comes with a 90-day warranty, which should be plenty of time to uncover any unexpected glitches. Since new models still sell for around $1,500, this is essentially $1,000 off. Read our review of the Microsoft Surface Pro 4.

Dell Dell is having a pretty big Presidents Day sale, with over 200 featured deals rolling out over the next few days. One of our favorite deals you can snag right now is this souped-up Dell XPS 13, decked out with a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-10710U and 256GB SSD. In a review of the XPS 13, CNET's Dan Ackerman said, "Dell has done nearly the impossible -- it's made a laptop I can find almost no fault with." We're big fans of the XPS 13 and its narrow bezel that makes the 13.3-inch screen look massive. It comes with a trio of USB-C ports and a microSD slot, as well as a Windows Hello-compatible integrated fingerprint reader and four microphones for Cortana voice support from across the room. Read our review of the Dell XPS 13.

Ganker I've written about (and drooled over) the Ganker Ex before. It's a mech-style robot you operate with a set of controls strapped to your waist. Rather than pushing joysticks on a traditional R/C controller, you grasp articulated arms that look like your robot's appendages. As interesting as it looks, $500 is a lot to ask, even for a toy like this that'll appeal equally well to kids and adults. But you can now get a Ganker Ex for $400 when you use promo code GJSROBERT at checkout. If you buy one, please send me video of your battles.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Yoga C630 is one of our favorite Presidents Day deals because the discount is enormous -- regularly $940, it's selling for $500 through the holiday when you use discount code EARLYVOTING11 at checkout. That means you can get this Windows 10 Home S Mode laptop for less than the Yoga Chomebook 630 variation we reviewed last year. This Yoga 630 has a 13.3-inch FHD display with 1,920x1,080 pixels. It's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 processor and has a 128GB solid-state drive. It's a convertible, so you can use it as a laptop or tablet and tent it as well. Lenovo has a lot more on sale for Presidents Day, including IdeaPads, Yogas and IdeaCentres. Check out all the deals at Lenovo's Presidents Day sale page.

Sceptre What sport do they play on Presidents Day? Hockey? Presidential debates? Water polo? The point is that I don't follow sports. But no matter what you want to watch on Presidents Day weekend, you can do it in style with a new 55-inch screen. Sceptre isn't a big-name brand, and the Sceptre U550CV-U doesn't have quantum dots or even smart TV streaming apps built in. But it does have a 4K screen and costs just $229. Cheapskate Rick pondered the question of whether you should buy this Sceptre TV, and he landed on, "Yes, it's a great deal and if you don't like it, you can return it." (I paraphrase.)

Amerisleep Now through Feb. 17, you can get $250 off any Amerisleep mattress. To get this discount, enter code PRESDAY250 at checkout. Amerisleep offers a family of mattresses, each optimized for a different kind of sleeper. The AS3 (which Amerisleep says is its most popular model) is designed with support in mind. The AS2 is for back and stomach sleepers and is designed to alleviate back pain. The AS5 doubles down on memory foam, for an especially soft sleep experience. Prices on mattresses start at $849.

Shark If price were no object, we'd probably all have a Dyson vacuum (and drive it around in our Lamborghini). But if your budget is in the real world, you might be tempted by the Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum. Generally well-reviewed, this traditional upright has a large capacity and works on both hardwood and rugs. Ordinarily priced at $139, you can get it for $99 right now. (While you can get it somewhat cheaper on Amazon, that offer isn't for a new one -- it's part of the Amazon Renewed program.)

Sarah Tew/CNET Stop killing trees -- use a Kindle instead. The paperlike screen is much easier on your eyes than reading on your phone or tablet, and this 2019 model has an adjustable front light that can make reading indoors or outdoors comfortable for an extended period of time. And unlike an iPad, the Kindle can run for weeks on a single charge. Right now you can save 28% on a new Kindle. Read our review of the all-new 2019 Kindle.

Originally published last week. Updated to reflect the latest Presidents Day prices and deals.

