The best Nintendo Switch multiplayer games for families

Even before the chaos of 2020, the Nintendo Switch was a great family game console. It's doubly, triply, even quadruply more so now. It's also not easy to find in stock. The original TV-connected Switch is the more difficult system to find, but it's also the one I'd recommend for families since it can connect and be used for home multiplayer games and it has better battery life. On the smaller Switch Lite, you'd have to huddle around that tiny screen and buy extra controllers, no matter which Switch game you're playing.

Assuming you only have one Switch, here are the best multiplayer Switch games that are worth gathering the family together to play. Nintendo's newest Clubhouse Games is a collection of classic board games from around the world that's playable locally or online. But there are plenty of other options, too. We'll update this as we try out more multiplayer games.

Note: Most of the links below are for the digital copies of the games, sold via Amazon. You can alternately buy and download all of these directly from Nintendo's eShop, straight from the Switch. Just make sure you have a with ample capacity to store game data.

Clubhouse Games Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET Nintendo's new collection of family board games and retro games bundles 51 surprisingly fun worldwide classics, with online play and local multiplayer. The game also supports local Switch-to-Switch play with a free bridging app. Many games do two-player; a few do three- to four-player. A few games like Bowling are almost like a return to Nintendo's Wii Sports. It's a great instructional tool for games like backgammon, chess or even shogi, mahjong and hanafuda, and there's a lot of stuff to keep entertained over the summer. It's also equally good on a TV, huddled over one Switch, or played between several Switches.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Animal Crossing: New Horizons has become an absolute phenomenon this year, and for a lot of people it's now the game to buy a Switch for. The casual, calming, social community game just lasts forever, and a new multiplayer mode allows more than one player to wander around and play at the same time. This co-op game has a lot of ways to connect with other players and friends, too. Also, Animal Crossing is an ideal multiplayer game for homes where any sort of group play becomes a battle royale. There's no winning, just planting trees, catching fish and chatting with other players -- an ideal video game scenario for the super-stressed. Just be forewarned that you can only make one island per Switch, so get used to sharing. Read GameSpot's Animal Crossing review.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Fans and newcomers to the Mario Kart series alike will never get tired of Mario Kart 8. The game's dozens of tracks are excellent, and local multiplayer with four players can get crowded on a smaller TV, but this Nintendo Switch game is fantastic. It's one of the very first games that we'd recommend for Switch multiplayer. It also has an online multiplayer mode, so it's a great game for your kiddos to play with fellow quarantined friends without actual interaction. Read GameSpot's Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review.

Super Mario Party Nintendo Nintendo's long-running Mario Party series is like a video board game with a bunch of wacky minigames thrown in. The Switch Nintendo console version also has a rhythm-dancing party game that's a good little workout, too, and a collaborative game where players paddle down a river together. My family loves this one -- it's just overall an excellent game. Read GameSpot's Super Mario Party review.

Overcooked 2 (or Overcooked) Nintendo You may get into some arguments, or you may find this builds teamwork. This party cooking game is madness, and it's a perfect couch co-op game for a single player or for four players at once. Seriously, you're going to get stressed. But it's so fun. Read GameSpot's Overcooked 2 review.

Josh Goldman/CNET Besides being a Mario construction kit and mini-course on game design, not to mention being full of user-made levels to download, four players can play levels together too. Super Mario Maker has an endless fountain of things to try. By the way: if you're playing directly on the Switch, a basic stylus (seen here) is a great tool to use. Read our Super Mario Maker 2 review.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Nintendo/Screenshot by Alfred Ng/CNET The Switch's eight-player multiplayer game has a lot of fighting, but it's of the cartoon kind. There are a growing number of characters to add to a roster that's already at 75 and counting. This couch co-op fighting game is another game that allows for online play, or you can join everyone in on one screen (it gets crowded). Read our Smash Bros. Ultimate review.

Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo/Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET Nintendo's version of Ghostbusters, but with Luigi -- if you haven't played, that's the best way to think of this ridiculously charming, Disney-like haunted house game. A two-player co-op mode works through the whole game and might be the best way to play. Read our Luigi's Mansion 3 review.

Fast RMX Nintendo A cheaper Mario Kart, or perhaps Wipeout for the Switch, this futuristic hover-racing game was an early Switch launch title, and it's really underrated. It does multiplayer wonderfully. Read GameSpot's Fast RMX review.

Mario Tennis Aces Nintendo Mario Tennis is unforgiving. Mario Tennis has lots of characters and enemies. Mario Tennis has online modes, and it's maybe one of the best Switch sports games. There you go. It's Mario characters playing tennis with crazy power-ups. Read GameSpot's Mario Tennis Aces review.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Screenshot by Scott Stein/CNET The sequel to an older console Marvel series of games, Ultimate Alliance 3 feels like Diablo or an arcade brawler, but with a roster of dozens of Marvel characters to play. It's repetitive at times, but the joy of collecting characters is a lot of fun, and you can keep switching your heroes throughout. Read our Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 review.

Snipperclips Two paper-things solve puzzles together by snipping pieces of each other. Or battling each other with snips. It's a puzzle game with a lot of different play modes, perfect for two at a time. Read GameSpot's Snipperclips review.

Puyo Puyo Tetris Sega Tetris 99 is a must-have Tetris battle-royale online game, but Sega's other Tetris game works with four-player battles, and includes Puyo Puyo, which is another puzzle game worth your time. There's a long story mode, too. Read GameSpot's Puyo Puyo Tetris review.

FIFA 20 (or NBA 2K) EA Now that real sports leagues are on hold, either of these franchises are excellent stops to play out the season virtually and challenge your family. Depends on whether you prefer soccer or basketball (I'm picking FIFA here, just based on personal preference). Read GameSpot's FIFA 20 review.

Kirby Star Allies Nintendo There's a Smash Bros. vibe running through this side-scrolling game, surprisingly, and the extra minigame and battle modes give this four-player co-op game extra life. It's a better package than you'd expect. Read GameSpot's Kirby Star Allies review.

Just Dance Ubisoft If it's hard to get exercise indoors, Just Dance is an active alternative to Ring Fit Adventure and works with the Switch's included Joy-Con controllers. You could buy any version of Just Dance and be happy.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe Nintendo Super Mario Odyssey is a stellar Switch Mario game, but this remaster of a Wii U classic is the one for four-player action. It's an old-school, platformer-style Mario game, with an extra Luigi mode that adds harder challenges. Read GameSpot's New Super Mario Bros. U review.

Death Squared Nintendo The cheapest great pick on our list, this is a co-op puzzle game with two- and even four-player modes. No-brainer buy -- it's currently $3.89.

Nintendo Labo Sarah Tew/CNET This all-cardboard folding construction kit, which takes hours to put together, is as perfect a trapped-inside activity as you could ever find. Especially if it's on sale. Once built, the wild inventions in each Labo kit have a ton of extra games and things to tinker with and try. It's crafting and gaming combined. (While there's also a very cool Labo VR set that's worth trying, the original Labo 1 variety kit may be the best package to go for with several kids.) Read our Nintendo Labo review.

Minecraft Dungeons Dan Ackerman/CNET Co-op dungeon-crawling, but with Minecraft. For kids who want a battle experience but aren't ready for something as intense as, say, Diablo, Minecraft Dungeons is plenty of pixelated fun to play through. It's a spin-off game, so don't expect normal Minecraft. But it's fun on its own terms. Read our Minecraft Dungeons review.

Bubble Bobble 4 Friends Taito This couch co-op is a lot of frantic fun for up to four players. The controls and gameplay are simple so that even younger kids can play and the level bosses are just challenging enough to keep things interesting but not impossible. It's a good option if you're looking for something to play in short bursts, but it does have 100 levels to get through and Taito will release additional content for download later this year, including new stages and the character Baron von Blubba. The original 1986 version of the game is included, too.

