The best early Mario Day deals right now: Nintendo Switch bundle, PowerA Wireless Controllers and Switch games

Nintendo

March is a special month for the geeks among us. Of course, May lays claim to Star Wars Day ("May the Fourth be with you"), but the third month of the year gets two special days: both Pi Day (3.14) and Mario Day (Mar10). In the last couple of years, Mario Day has evolved from a charming unofficial celebration of the Mushroom Kingdom's official plumber into a day when you can expect lots of deals, sort of like a Black Friday that's just for Nintendo.

Mario Day is still a couple of days away, but that hasn't stopped Walmart and Best Buy from rolling out a few early deals that start today, Mar. 8. We've rounded up the coolest deals we could find. And be sure to check back on Mar 10, when we'll have a few new sales to celebrate as well.

PowerA Do you crave Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller but would prefer not to spend $60 or more for the privilege? Then PowerA's Enhanced Wireless Controller might be just what you're looking for. For Mario Day, you can snag this Mario Silhouette edition, or if you prefer, a Super Mario Bros. 3 controller for just $35. Either way, you save 22%. Read more about the PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller.

Sega It's hard not to love this cross-over sports entry, packed with tons of great minigames. Rather than getting by on personality, this game has nearly three dozen events, 10 bonus minigames, and a story mode and online multiplayer modes. Regularly $59, you can get it during the Mario Day celebration for 34% off. Read a detailed review of Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games at GameSpot.

Walmart Sometimes you need to savor the little victories. Walmart has bundled the Nintendo Switch Console -- the new version with extended battery life -- with PowerA's wired controller and is offering the duo for $48 off the list price. Update: This deal went out of stock more or less instantly, but it's scheduled to run through Mar. 14 -- so we'll keep an eye on it and update this story if additional inventory arrives anytime in the next few days. Read CNET's review of the Nintendo Switch.

