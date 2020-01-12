The Nintendo Switch is pretty great to play right out of the box, but even the best products can be improved with just the right accessories, from a screen protector to card storage to controllers. This list rounds up some of our favorite options for best Nintendo Switch accessories to buy, making your experience of playing a Switch game better at home and on the road. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, anyone?

Our picks here are based on our testing, but if you have your own favorites to play with, feel free to shout them out in the comments. Also, these products are all designed for the original Switch console. While many of these might work with the newly released Switch Lite, such as the controllers, several items on the list won't because of the Lite's smaller design and screen or lack of video output. Of course, there may be other versions to buy that are compatible with the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET This little adapter pops into the USB-C port so you can use your Bluetooth headphones while you play your Switch, including Apple AirPods. A built-in mic on the bottom of the adapter adds lag-free in-game chat, and you can connect up to two headsets simultaneously for a better gaming experience when you're playing your Switch online in multiplayer games. An equally small USB-C to USB-A adapter can be used to plug into the Switch dock so you can use your headphones when docked, too. The only thing we didn't like about it is that its design won't work with most cases or the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET The best of all worlds. It'll charge the Switch for sure, but with both a USB-C PD port and a good old-fashioned USB-A port, it can charge anything from a smartphone to a wireless headphone to a full-on laptop, and most every device in between, including Kindles and iPads. It's great for traveling, too, with its relatively small size, light weight and fold-up prongs.

Sarah Tew/CNET Not all USB-C chargers will support charging the Switch as well as powering it while docked. This one does, and at a fraction of the cost of Nintendo's. Plus, it has a 5-foot charging cable so you have some room to plug in the Switch and continue to play handheld while you charge.

Sarah Tew/CNET Nintendo's Switch Pro Controller feels better to play with than any of the third-party full-size controllers we've tried. The Switch Pro Controller is also between $60 and $70 to buy. The PowerA comes close and you can buy it for $40 or less on Amazon, Best Buy, and more. The PowerA doesn't have rumble, IR or Amiibo NFC support like the Switch Pro Controller does, but it does have motion controls. Its one added feature is two extra buttons on the bottom of the controller that can be mapped on the fly. It runs on AA-size batteries, too, so you don't have to worry about running out of power as you play a game and you can always use rechargeables. Also, since the battery isn't built in, you don't have to trash the controller once you've eaten through battery life and the battery stops holding a charge.

Sarah Tew/CNET A good secondary or travel Switch dock. Nintendo's large dock stays connected to my main living-room TV, while the Defway is connected to a smaller TV in another room for my kids. The back has USB-A, USB-C for power and HDMI connections. However, you'll need to bring your own power supply like the Airmate mentioned above. The combo of the dock and power supply makes this a great option for travel. It is so lightweight, though, that when you take the Switch off of it, your attached cable can tip the dock up on end.

Sarah Tew/CNET If Nintendo's SNES Switch controller didn't make it to your cart before it went out of stock, this one from 8BitDo is a solid second choice. While it looks like the retro controller, its full-featured ergonomic design makes it a more travel-friendly Pro controller alternative. And there are no mushy buttons here: Everything feels firm and responsive. It can even be programmed for use with Android, Windows and MacOS.

Sarah Tew/CNET Carelessly sliding the Switch in and out of its dock all the time can eventually result in some scratches to the display screen, and nobody wants a scratched screen. If you spend money on one piece of protection for your Switch, make it an inexpensive screen protector. The AmFilm tempered glass screen protector is easy to apply and doesn't interfere with touchscreen performance. The bottom line is, if you have a Switch, you need a tempered glass screen protector, and this is a great tempered glass screen protector. Note that this screen protector won't fit on a Switch Lite, which has a smaller screen.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Switch's kickstand is fine in a pinch, but this is much better for tabletop play. It adjust to three positions, folds flat for travel and has a passthrough in front so you can charge while you use it. There is a cheaper AmazonBasics one, but the Hori is sturdier and more stable for not much more money.

MyCharge A battery pack and stand all in one. It clips onto the back of the Switch and has an integrated kickstand that replaces the Switch's flimsy kickstand. MyCharge says the PowerGame "will extend your gaming by up to 10 hours," is built around a 7,000-mAh battery and recharges via USB-C. Any battery pack will do, of course, but we like the combo here and the cable-free attachment.

Sarah Tew/CNET Attach the tiny USB-C dongle to the Switch and you're good to play with this lightweight, comfortable gaming headset. It uses the company's lossless 2.4GHz wireless for ultralow-latency wireless connectivity. I never experienced any dropouts or lag while using them, but SteelSeries includes a cable if you want to use it if you don't want to risk it. The noise-canceling mic is detachable and the earcups turn and lie flat for easier travel. These will work with the Switch Lite, as well.

Sarah Tew/CNET An inexpensive way to simplify charging two pairs of your neon red and neon blue (or whichever spectacular colors you choose) Joy-Cons. I keep this plugged into the rear port of Nintendo's dock and my kids don't have an excuse for letting the batteries run down or not putting them away for safe storage.

Sarah Tew/CNET Adding this case not only takes some of the creak out of playing a video game handheld, but gives you some much-needed extra controller grip for your game. It'll also give you a little side, top, bottom and rear drop protection. This will not fit the Switch Lite, which is a little smaller than the regular Switch.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a bit more grip than the Mumba Case offers? The GripCase includes three sets of replaceable grips to let you customize it for your hand size. The case also protects the top corners of your joy-cons while also giving you larger triggers for the ZL and ZR buttons. You can even dock the Switch without removing the case, though the case's grips will interfere with the USB ports on the dock's front. Still, if you have a household of users with hands large and small, this is a good way to go. Again, this won't fit the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET This splashproof hardshell case is just about all you need to protect your Switch if you want to play on the go. Slim, light and form-fitting, it barely adds any bulk. And there's an organizer attached inside with storage for up to 10 game cards. Plus, it works with the Mumba case so you stay protected when traveling and playing. You guessed it -- it won't fit the Switch Lite.

Sarah Tew/CNET The CitySlicker is a discreet way to travel with your Switch and accessories. The case looks more like a high-end travel bag than gaming gear, but it is made specifically for the Switch with five game card storage slots in front, a microfiber-faced interior pocket that swipes your screen clean when you insert and remove your Switch, and a zippered pocket on back to hold a power bank, cleaning cloth or earbuds. The two inside pockets are big enough to hold an extra set of joy-cons and cables. The case is available in three sizes for the Switch Lite, Switch and Switch Max, which is large enough to hold the Switch while it's in the Skull & Co. GripCase or any similarly sized protective case. It'll even fit the Defway dock listed above.