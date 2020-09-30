Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best laptops and desktops to give as holiday gifts in 2020

Make someone's work, school or gaming life a little brighter for 2021.

By now everyone is probably equipped for working from home or remote learning, but it's also likely that some folks are pining for an upgrade from whatever system they've been slogging on to get by. Make someone's everyday life -- and gaming evenings -- a little better with an upgrade from their slow or clunky old faithful. We've got holiday gift recommendations of laptops and desktops from brands like Dell, Apple, Acer, HP, Lenovo and more that are bound to brighten someone's 2021.

Here are our initial picks, starting at the less onerous end of the price scale. We'll be back regularly with updated recommendations, so check back. If you can't wait, you can check out all of CNET's laptop reviews and pick your own.  

Acer Swift 3

Windows for less than $750
Josh Goldman / CNET

This budget laptop has a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader and a USB Type-C port, too. It's also incredibly light -- less than three pounds -- for a laptop that can be found for less than $750.  

We're also fans of the Acer Aspire 5, which has a larger 15.6-inch display. It's available in a variety of configurations starting as low as $400, but can go up to about $900 if you want entry-level discrete graphics for basic gaming and content creation.   Read our Acer Swift 3 (14-inch, 2020) review.

$655 at Amazon
$760 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook

A classy Chromebook for cheap
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a 10-inch tablet running Chrome OS that's bundled with a detachable keyboard and touchpad starting at less than $300. It's a little small, but that makes it a great gift option for young kids.

$300 at Best Buy

Dell G5 15

Great gaming under $1,000
Sarah Tew/CNET

Dell's G-series gaming laptops are cheaper than those from its Alienware division, but still capable of playing the latest AAA titles. There are three separate models -- the G3, G5 and G7 -- available in 15- and 17-inch sizes. The midrange G5 15 hits the mark with an excellent price-to-performance ratio, build quality and design. The newest versions start at $910, including a special-edition model with AMD's impressive Ryzen 5 4600H processor.

$910 at Dell

HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2019)

A 13-inch convertible for the workhorse
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Dec 2019

HP's small 2-in-1 brings all the convenience of the convertible design without sacrificing usability. For your favorite workaholic, it offers features like an instant mic mute button join other privacy and security features like an IR camera and fingerprint reader and switch to disable its webcam. Plus, it's available with 4G LTE wireless to let them work anywhere.  Read our HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2019) review.

$1,030 at HP

Apple MacBook Air

An inexpensive Apple
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Mar 2020

This is our go-to recommendation for those in search of a MacOS laptop for everyday basic use. Apple dropped the entry price back down to $1,000 making its most affordable laptop a lot less painful on your wallet -- for Apple. But it remains one of the best laptops available for battery life, performance and design.  Read our Apple MacBook Air 2020 review.

$924 at Back Market
Refurbished
$1,000 at Amazon
$999 at B&H Photo-Video

Lenovo Yoga C740

A MacBook Air for the Windows set
Sarah Tew/CNET

Regularly available for less than $750, this thin, three-pound convertible is a solid choice for anyone gifting a laptop for office or schoolwork. The all-metal chassis gives it a premium look and feel, and it has a comfortable keyboard and responsive, smooth precision touchpad. Plus, it has a long battery life to boot. Read our Lenovo Yoga C740 (14-inch) review.

$600 at Best Buy
$723 at Walmart

