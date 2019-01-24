Sarah Tew/CNET

Make no mistake: The iPad Pro is not the tablet for cheapskates. It's the tablet for people who have specific needs and the budget to accommodate those needs.

Of course, everybody likes a deal, am I right? And for a limited time, Best Buy's got one of the best ones ever: The iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) for $549.99. That's a hefty $250 off Apple's price and the lowest to date. (You can also get it from Amazon for the same price, but it's backordered for at least a week.)

If you're still working with an older iPad, this may well be a good upgrade option. You get a bigger screen, boatloads of storage, better cameras, a faster processor, Apple Pencil support and so on.

Read CNET's iPad Pro 10.5 review to learn more. The review is a bit out of date now -- it dings the tablet for not yet having the cool features afforded by 2017's iOS 11 -- but note that even iOS 12 doesn't bring iPads up to full laptop-replacement level.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple's new iPad Pro takes baby steps towards the future

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!