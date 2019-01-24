Make no mistake: The iPad Pro is not the tablet for cheapskates. It's the tablet for people who have specific needs and the budget to accommodate those needs.
Of course, everybody likes a deal, am I right? And for a limited time, Best Buy's got one of the best ones ever: The iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB) for $549.99. That's a hefty $250 off Apple's price and the lowest to date. (You can also get it from Amazon for the same price, but it's backordered for at least a week.)See it at Best Buy
If you're still working with an older iPad, this may well be a good upgrade option. You get a bigger screen, boatloads of storage, better cameras, a faster processor, Apple Pencil support and so on.
Read CNET's iPad Pro 10.5 review to learn more. The review is a bit out of date now -- it dings the tablet for not yet having the cool features afforded by 2017's iOS 11 -- but note that even iOS 12 doesn't bring iPads up to full laptop-replacement level.
