CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Assassin's Creed setting reveal Wunderlist alternatives Coronavirus updates Tesla earnings Hummer EV reveal delayed Alphabet earnings
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best gifts for grads between $100 and $250

If you're looking to reward your graduate, then here are the best gifts from a new gaming console to the best wireless headphones.

,
Show more (1 item)

The sun's out but we're stuck inside. And in lieu of mortarboards being thrown skyward, many colleges are preparing to host their graduation ceremonies online instead. Yes, that's going to be a tough transition that no one anticipated even just 90 days ago. And that's why 2020 graduates deserve a generous gift this year. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best indoors gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. Whether you're looking to reward them with a new TV or a gaming console, there should be something on this list to suit them.

Vizio SB3621 soundbar

Amazing soundbar value
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Aug 2017

It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness sound quality -- complete with a wireless subwoofer -- will have your grad thanking you every time they blast a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price. Read our VIZIO SB3621N-E8 review.

See at Walmart

Nintendo Switch Lite

Gaming on the go
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

If your grad doesn't need the TV connection or team-play capabilities of the original Switch -- which is impossible to get, anyway -- the Switch Lite is a capable and pocketable console that plays nearly all of the same great games. Read more.

$199 at Walmart

Eero mesh router system

Whole-home Wi-Fi
James Martin/CNET

With all the video streaming, multiplayer gaming and Zoom meetings going on, your grad will benefit from a new router. But why not go for the whole-home coverage of a mesh network system to boot? The three-piece Eero system is currently on sale, and Amazon is even throwing in a free Echo Dot, too. Read our Eero (2019) review.

$199 at Amazon

Sonos One

Sweet-sounding smart speaker
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2017

If you want to give your grad the gift of improved sound quality, or the ability to ask for tunes out loud, there can be only One. It works with Alexa or Google Assistant, and it's compatible with AirPlay 2 streaming. Read our Sonos One review.

$199 at B&H Photo-Video

Apple AirPods Pro

iPhone audio bliss
Sarah Tew/CNET
ED I T O R S C H O I C E Nov 2019

The AirPods Pro aren't necessarily the best-sounding true wireless headphones out there, but they integrate seamlessly with Apple devices, their noise-canceling is excellent and the transparency mode is great for listening without shutting out the world around you. Any iPhone-owning grad will dig these.  Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.

$249 at Apple
$235 at B&H Photo-Video
$235 at Adorama

Roku S425 50-inch TV

Splurge pick: Smart TV with all the apps
Sarah Tew/CNET

This 50-inch 4K TV doesn't have the best picture quality we've seen. But at this price, who cares? What it does have is the best-in-class Roku smart TV operating system, which means that every worthwhile streaming app from Netflix to HBO and everything in between is built right in. It's a great starter TV that can migrate to the bedroom or game room to eventually make way for a bigger, better set. If you need to stay under $250, go for the 43-inch model -- but spending just $30 more gets your grad this 50-incher instead. Read our Roku S425 TV review.

$260 at Amazon

Grads Tech Gift Guide 2020

See All