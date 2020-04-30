Best gifts for grads between $100 and $250

The sun's out but we're stuck inside. And in lieu of mortarboards being thrown skyward, many colleges are preparing to host their graduation ceremonies online instead. Yes, that's going to be a tough transition that no one anticipated even just 90 days ago. And that's why 2020 graduates deserve a generous gift this year. To that end, we've compiled a list of the best indoors gear we've reviewed that costs between $100 and $250. Whether you're looking to reward them with a new TV or a gaming console, there should be something on this list to suit them.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E It's safe to say that every other device on this list pales in comparison with the value of this Vizio. Honest-to-goodness sound quality -- complete with a wireless subwoofer -- will have your grad thanking you every time they blast a movie. Your wallet will thank you for the price. Read our VIZIO SB3621N-E8 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET If your grad doesn't need the TV connection or team-play capabilities of the original Switch -- which is impossible to get, anyway -- the Switch Lite is a capable and pocketable console that plays nearly all of the same great games. Read more.

James Martin/CNET With all the video streaming, multiplayer gaming and Zoom meetings going on, your grad will benefit from a new router. But why not go for the whole-home coverage of a mesh network system to boot? The three-piece Eero system is currently on sale, and Amazon is even throwing in a free Echo Dot, too. Read our Eero (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E The AirPods Pro aren't necessarily the best-sounding true wireless headphones out there, but they integrate seamlessly with Apple devices, their noise-canceling is excellent and the transparency mode is great for listening without shutting out the world around you. Any iPhone-owning grad will dig these. Read our Apple AirPods Pro review.