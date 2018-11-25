Best Cyber Monday deal yet? PS4, Red Dead 2 and bonus controller for $199

Update 12:30 a.m. ET: And after just 30 minutes, this one is out of stock -- it's not even Cyber Monday on the west coast yet! It might not be gone forever and we'll keep updating this story if we see things change -- we've seen similar deals get restocked, so don't give up hope!
Click here for more Walmart Cyber Monday deals.
If you want a new PS4, bundled with the hottest game on console right now, we have excellent news for you.
In what could just be our pick of the Cyber Monday deals, Walmart is offering the PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB bundled with Red Dead Redemption 2 and a Second Controller, all for $199.
One important caveat: There's no shipping available so you'll need to pick up in-store. Pickup is available from Dec. 8 according to messages we're seeing on the site.
The deal went live at 12:01 a.m. ET, kicking off Cyber Monday sales. We've spotted it at Walmart, though no sign of a similar deal at rivals such as Target, Best Buy or Amazon. We'll report back here if we see it pop up elsewhere.
It's similar to a deal we saw doing the rounds last week in the lead up to Black Friday, offering a PlayStation 4 bundled with Spider-Man. That deal went in and out of stock before being listed as sold out on pretty much every major retailer's website.
After rumours started circulating about this deal late on Sunday, we're expecting the Red Dead bundle to sell out just as fast, so you'd better click lickety split.
Updated at 12:30 a.m. ET: Notes the deal is currently out of stock.
Updated at 12:15 a.m. ET: Notes the deal is not currently available on Target, Best Buy or Amazon. Adds information about in-store pickup.
