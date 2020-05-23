Best Buy's best Memorial Day 2020 deals are happening now

Deal Savings Price









Memorial Day weekend is in full swing, though it's likely to play out quite a bit differently than usual thanks to the global pandemic -- there will be fewer group outings and backyard BBQs, for example. But one thing that isn't changing this year is the deals, and Best Buy is fully on board with its annual Memorial Day Weekend sale. The sale, which features electronics, appliances, computer gear and other stuff from all over the store, runs through Monday. Best Buy has rounded up all its deal on the .

Remeber: The sale ends Monday, May 25 at midnight Central Time (which is 1 a.m. ET Tuesday morning) and prices are always "while supplies last," so deals may expire sooner if items sell out. Don't want to spend your day browsing Best Buy? You're in luck. We've done some of the hard work for you. We've scanned all the deal and rounded up five of the best. Here are the deal we're excited about, and enjoy your weekend!

Keurig Going to Starbucks isn't as easy as it was before the pandemic, so making coffee at home is getting popular again. The Keurig K50 makes it easy with single-serving K-Cup pods. Right now the K50 in blue is $30 off -- but the black and red models are still full price.

Sarah Tew/CNET The 65-inch Vizio P-Series is a 4K UHD smart TV with five HDMI inputs, USB and Ethernet ports. It's compatible with Apple AirPlay and HomeKit, which lets you share images and video from mobile devices easily. More local dimming zones and higher contrast compared to Vizio's M8 give this a leg up, along with 120Hz capability and a pair of 10-watt speakers.

David Carnoy/CNET Usually $350, the Sony WH-1000XM3 is one of CNET's favorite noise-canceling headphones. They're lightweight and comfortable, have great active noise cancelation, and the long battery life makes them headphones you can get a whole day of use out of. Read CNET's review of the Sony WH-1000XM3.

Sarah Tew/CNET According to my dad, the traditional way to recover from a strenuous workout was to fight a bear. These days, percussive therapy massage guns are a much better option. Best Buy is offering the Hyperice Hypervolt Plus for $349, which is $100 off the usual price. The Hypervolt Plus is the second-generation Hyperice percussive massager. Despite being powered by a 90-watt high-torque motor, it's notably quiet -- you can read more in CNET's roundup of the best percussive massage guns for 2020.

Érika García / CNET Sony's WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds are easy to love -- in CNET's roundup of the best-sounding wireless earbuds, David Carnoy said they were among the best sounding wireless earbuds and perhaps exceeded the performance of more expensive models. Right now, you can get them for $32 off the usual price.

