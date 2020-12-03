Best Buy Thursday flash sale laptop deals: Save $120 on Acer Nitro gaming laptop, $300 on Dell Inspiron, $350 on HP Spectre and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Flubbed Black Friday? Missed Cyber Monday? No worry, that will let you cash in on some savings. The 12-hour sale runs from 1 p.m. ET Thursday to 1 a.m ET Friday (10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT Thursday).

I've rounded up the best laptop deals of the flash sale here, from a well-equipped HP Chromebook to a powerful MSI gaming laptop. In between, there's a budget gaming laptop from Acer, an all-metal Dell Inspiron, a high-end HP two-in-one convertible with the latest Intel tech, and a huge 17.3-inch laptop from Asus that could make working from home more comfortable and productive.

Josh Goldman/CNET This is a high-powered configuration by Chromebook standards. You'll find neither a budget CPU nor a meager allotment of RAM here. This HP Chromebook features a Core i3 processor and 8GB of memory along with 64GB of flash storage. And the 14-inch display can rotate all the way around into tablet mode and features a full HD (1,920x1,080-pixel) resolution where most Chromebooks supply only a 768p panel.

Asus If you're no longer commuting and now work from home, why not get the biggest laptop you can find? With an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this 17.3-inch model from Asus offers a midrange component lineup at a budget price.

Sarah Tew/CNET This budget gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch, full HD display powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of memory and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. The GTX GPU lacks the ray tracing of Nvidia's current RTX lineup but should let you play most games at medium settings at 1080p. Read our Acer Nitro 5 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Dell's top-end Inspiron 7000 line boasts an all-aluminum chassis that's thinner, lighter and sturdier than the midrange Inspiron 5000 series that feature metal lids and keyboard decks but flimsy plastic bottom panels. This 14-inch model supplies a 10th-gen Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

Joshua Goldman/CNET The Spectre x360 is one of CNET's favorite two-in-one convertibles for its premium styling, trim weight and long battery life. This model features an 11th-gen Core i7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a huge 1TB SSD with 32GB of fast Optane memory. The 13.5-inch touchscreen boasts a crisp 3,000x2,000-pixel resolution and can rotate 360 degrees into tablet mode. With its 11th-gen Core chip, the Spectre x360 gets Intel's Evo label, which means among other things the laptop provides oodles of battery life, fast charging and the ability to wake from sleep instantly. Read our HP Spectre x360 review.