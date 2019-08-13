Best Buy is offering up to $200 off Lenovo Yoga laptops

Attention, back-to-school shoppers! Best Buy continues to offer discounts on some admittedly older Lenovo Yoga two-in-one laptops, including the Yoga 730 and Yoga C930 -- two of the better convertible laptop/tablets on the market. You can save up to $200 on a Yoga 730 and $150 on a Yoga C930. And students can save an extra $100 the Yoga 730 and an extra $150 on the Yoga C930 via Best Buy's Student Deals program. Students also get extra savings on a convertible from Asus and Samsung.
Let's dive into the back-to-school savings.
Note: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
College students save more with Student Deals
There are a number of convertible laptops from Lenovo -- along with one each from Asus and Samsung -- that let students take off an additional $100 or $150 from the laptops' already discounted prices via Best Buy's Student Deals program. To quality for Student Deals, you need to be in college and have a My Best Buy membership (it's free to sign up). The fine print for college eligibility says you must be "a college student actively enrolled in at least one course at a post-secondary educational institution or a parent or legal guardian ("Parent") of a student actively enrolled at primary, secondary or post-secondary educational institution."
This 15.6-inch Yoga 730 serves up an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Its touch display can rotate a full 360-degrees to convert from laptop mode to tablet mode. Best Buy has it discounted by $200, and students can knock off an additional $100 to bring the price down to $550.
This 15.6-inch Yoga 730 model bumps you up to a Core i7 CPU to go along with its 12GB of memory and 256GB SSD. It's discounted by $100 at Best Buy, and students can take off an additional $100 to drop the price to $750.
Best Buy doesn't label this model as a Yoga 730, but it's the 15.6-inch version of that series. This model is a video powerhouse with a 4K display and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Other core specs include the Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The $150 Student Deals discount drops the price to $1,250.
CNET calls the Yoga C930, quite simply, "one of the best two-in-one laptops available" for its "excellent performance and a stylish and functional design." This model boasts a 4K display and comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-8550U, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add the $150 Student Deals discount and savings double with a price drop to $1,350.
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a slim, lightweight two-in-one with extra-long battery life and strong performance for its size. Samsung includes a good active pen with the system even if it didn't include a spot in which to store it. This model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch touch display. Best Buy has it discounted by $150, and students can save another $150 to bring the price down to $800.
Students can save $350 on this big, powerful 15.6-inch convertible from Asus. It features a 4K display powered by the Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. You also get a huge 2TB hard drive along with a speedy 256GB SSD. It's $200 off for everybody, and students can save an extra $150 to bring the price down to $1,200.
Originally published in late July.
Update, Aug. 12: Updates pricing and availability.
Best laptops for college students: We've got an affordable laptop for every student.
Best live TV streaming services: Ditch your cable company but keep the live channels and DVR.
Best website builders for 2019: Whether you’re a small business owner, artist, photographer, writer or consultant, there’s a website builder out there for you -- even if you don't know how to code.
Best AirPods accessories: Here are some of our top picks to enhance your AirPods experience.
Discuss: Best Buy is offering up to $200 off Lenovo Yoga laptops
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.