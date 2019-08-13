Best Buy is offering up to $200 off Lenovo Yoga laptops

Attention, back-to-school shoppers! Best Buy continues to offer discounts on some admittedly older Lenovo Yoga two-in-one laptops, including the Yoga 730 and Yoga C930 -- two of the better convertible laptop/tablets on the market. You can save up to $200 on a Yoga 730 and $150 on a Yoga C930. And students can save an extra $100 the Yoga 730 and an extra $150 on the Yoga C930 via Best Buy's Student Deals program. Students also get extra savings on a convertible from Asus and Samsung.

Let's dive into the back-to-school savings.

College students save more with Student Deals

There are a number of convertible laptops from Lenovo -- along with one each from Asus and Samsung -- that let students take off an additional $100 or $150 from the laptops' already discounted prices via Best Buy's Student Deals program. To quality for Student Deals, you need to be in college and have a My Best Buy membership (it's free to sign up). The fine print for college eligibility says you must be "a college student actively enrolled in at least one course at a post-secondary educational institution or a parent or legal guardian ("Parent") of a student actively enrolled at primary, secondary or post-secondary educational institution."

This 15.6-inch Yoga 730 serves up an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. Its touch display can rotate a full 360-degrees to convert from laptop mode to tablet mode. Best Buy has it discounted by $200, and students can knock off an additional $100 to bring the price down to $550.

This 15.6-inch Yoga 730 model bumps you up to a Core i7 CPU to go along with its 12GB of memory and 256GB SSD. It's discounted by $100 at Best Buy, and students can take off an additional $100 to drop the price to $750.

Best Buy doesn't label this model as a Yoga 730, but it's the 15.6-inch version of that series. This model is a video powerhouse with a 4K display and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Other core specs include the Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The $150 Student Deals discount drops the price to $1,250.

Angela Lang/CNET CNET calls the Yoga C930, quite simply, "one of the best two-in-one laptops available" for its "excellent performance and a stylish and functional design." This model boasts a 4K display and comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-8550U, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add the $150 Student Deals discount and savings double with a price drop to $1,350. See the Lenovo Yoga C930 review

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a slim, lightweight two-in-one with extra-long battery life and strong performance for its size. Samsung includes a good active pen with the system even if it didn't include a spot in which to store it. This model features an Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 13.3-inch touch display. Best Buy has it discounted by $150, and students can save another $150 to bring the price down to $800. See the Samsung Notebook 9 Pro review

Students can save $350 on this big, powerful 15.6-inch convertible from Asus. It features a 4K display powered by the Intel Core i7-8565U CPU, 16GB of RAM and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. You also get a huge 2TB hard drive along with a speedy 256GB SSD. It's $200 off for everybody, and students can save an extra $150 to bring the price down to $1,200.

Originally published in late July.

Update, Aug. 12: Updates pricing and availability.

