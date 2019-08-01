Best Buy is offering up to $150 off Lenovo Yoga laptops

Attention, back-to-school shoppers! Best Buy continues to offer discounts on some admittedly older Lenovo Yoga two-in-one laptops, including the Yoga 730 and Yoga C930 -- two of the better convertibles on the market. You can save up to $130 on a Yoga 730 and up to $150 on a Yoga C930. And students can save an extra $150 on three models -- a 15.6-inch Yoga 730 and a pair of 13.9-inch Yoga C930 models -- via Best Buy's Student Deals program. Let's dive into the back-to-school savings. Note: pricing and availability was updated at 12:45 p.m. ET on Aug. 1.

The 13.3-inch Yoga 730 is "one of the best thin-and-light two-in-ones you can buy," according to CNET Reviews, for its sleek aluminum enclosure, two Thunderbolt ports, far-field mics and quick-charge feature. This sale model features an Intel i5-8250U chip, 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD. It weighs only 2.6 pounds and features the flexible Yoga touch display that can rotate a full 360 degrees. See the Lenovo Yoga 730 review

Get a roomier screen (but with the accompanying heavier 4.2-pound package) with the larger 15.6-inch Yoga 730 model. This model serves up an Intel Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.

College students save more with Student Deals

There are three Lenovo laptops that let students take off an additional $150 from the laptops' already discounted prices via Best Buy's Student Deals program. To quality for Student Deals, you need to be in college and have a My Best Buy membership (it's free to sign up). The fine print for college eligibility says you must be "a college student actively enrolled in at least one course at a post-secondary educational institution or a parent or legal guardian ("Parent") of a student actively enrolled at primary, secondary or post-secondary educational institution."

CNET Reviews calls the Yoga C930, quite simply, "one of the best two-in-one laptops available" for its "excellent performance and a stylish and functional design." This model boasts a 4K display and comes loaded with an Intel Core i7-8550U, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Add the $150 Student Deals discount and savings double and the price drops to $1,350. See the Lenovo Yoga C930 review

Step down to this Yoga C930 model and you lose the 4K display and must make do with a little less memory and storage space. This model features a 1080p display, which is still plenty sharp for a 14-inch screen. Plus, lighting fewer screen pixels means better battery life. It serves up the same Core i7-8550U as the higher-priced C930 above and delivers a still ample 12GB of RAM along with a roomy-enough 256GB SSD. Add the $150 Student Deals discount and the price drops to $1,050.

Best Buy doesn't label this model as a Yoga 730, but it's the larger 15.6-inch version of that series. This model is a video powerhouse with a 4K display and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. Other core specs include the Core i7-8550U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The $150 Student Deals discount drops the price to $1,250.

