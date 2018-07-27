Best Buy Black Friday in July's top deals

Best Buy's Black Friday in July sale is underway and ends tomorrow (Saturday) at 11.59 p.m. CT. It's nothing like Amazon's Prime Day or even Best Buy's true Black Friday sale, but there are a handful of decent deals to be had. Here's a quick look at the ones that caught our eyes. Several of these products are available for the same price at Amazon.com.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Headphones and wireless speakers:
- Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earphones for $144.99 ($25 off)
- BeatsX wireless earphones for $94.99 ($25 off)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless noise-cancelling headphones for $249.99 ($100 off)
- JBL Everest 710 wireless over-ear headphones for $124.99 ($125 off)
- Ultimate Ears Blast Alexa-Enabled WiFi/Bluetooth speaker for $89.99 ($90 off)
Tablets and laptops:
- $125 of all Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch tablets (WiFi only)
- Microsoft Surface Pro (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD with Platinum Type Cover) for $799 ($360 off)
- Lenovo Yoga 710 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD) for $549.99 ($250 off)
- Lenovo Yoga 730 2-in-1 15.6-inch touch-screen laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB SSD) for $729.99 ($120 off)
Lenovo Yoga 720 2-in-1 12.5-inch Touch-Screen Laptop (Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB SSD) for $599.99 ($150 off)
Assorted other products:
