CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Buy 3-day sale: Save on laptops, TVs, headphones, Apple Watch and more

Save $400 on Sony's 55-inch A8H OLED 4K TV, pick up an Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch for $1,600 or grab some Sony headphones for $72 off.

If there's one thing that Best Buy does well -- and often -- it's having large sales, and this weekend's Best Buy three-day sale is characteristically epic. There's an enormous variety of products on sale, including TVs, laptops, mobile gadgets, appliances, smart home gear and games. 

See it at Best Buy

In fact, by my count, there hundreds of items marked down -- way too many for you to slog though on your own. So before you head over to save some cash on the sale, browse the list below. I've curated a handful of what look to be the best deals this weekend. 

Apple MacBook Pro 13-inch with Touch Bar: $1,600

You save $200
Apple

Now that the M1-powered version of the MacBook Pro is around, you can save a few dollars on the still-solidly competent Intel Core i5-equipped MacBook Pro. This one has 16GB RAM and a 51`2GB SSD. Read CNET's hands-on evaluation of this MacBook Pro

$1,600 at Best Buy

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 14-inch Gaming Laptop: $1,150

You save $200
Asus

You don't have to mortgage your home to get a gaming laptop anymore. Case in point: The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has a AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU for $1,150, down from its regular price of $1,350. 

$1,150 at Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $379

You save $50
Apple

You can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now. This 44mm model with the Space Gray aluminum case has the sleek black sports band and does all the things: heart rate, ECG, SpO2, always on display and more. Be sure to read CNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 6

$379 at Best Buy

Sony 55-inch A8H Series OLED 4K Smart Android TV: $1,500

You save $400
Sony

Sony's formidable A8H Series OLED TV is currently marked down by $400, which is approaching Black Friday discount levels. It includes support for Alexa and Google Assistant as well as AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. The Android TV OS is perhaps second only to Roku, and good luck finding a streaming channel it doesn't play. 

$1,500 at Best Buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones: $278

You save $72
Sony

One of the best all-around wireless ANC headphones you can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is now $72 off. The battery lasts for about 30 hours between charges and includes touch controls along with Speak-to-Chat, which automatically stops the music and enables pass-through mode when you start talking to someone nearby. For more details, read the full CNET review of the Sony WH-1000XM4

$278 at Best Buy

