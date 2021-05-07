Best Buy 3-day sale: Save on laptops, TVs, headphones, Apple Watch and more

If there's one thing that Best Buy does well -- and often -- it's having large sales, and this weekend's is characteristically epic. There's an enormous variety of products on sale, including TVs, laptops, mobile gadgets, appliances, smart home gear and games.

In fact, by my count, there hundreds of items marked down -- way too many for you to slog though on your own. So before you head over to save some cash on the sale, browse the list below. I've curated a handful of what look to be the best deals this weekend.

Apple Now that the M1-powered version of the MacBook Pro is around, you can save a few dollars on the still-solidly competent Intel Core i5-equipped MacBook Pro. This one has 16GB RAM and a 51`2GB SSD. Read CNET's hands-on evaluation of this MacBook Pro.

Asus You don't have to mortgage your home to get a gaming laptop anymore. Case in point: The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 has a AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU for $1,150, down from its regular price of $1,350.

Apple You can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now. This 44mm model with the Space Gray aluminum case has the sleek black sports band and does all the things: heart rate, ECG, SpO2, always on display and more. Be sure to read CNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Sony Sony's formidable A8H Series OLED TV is currently marked down by $400, which is approaching Black Friday discount levels. It includes support for Alexa and Google Assistant as well as AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. The Android TV OS is perhaps second only to Roku, and good luck finding a streaming channel it doesn't play.

Sony One of the best all-around wireless ANC headphones you can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is now $72 off. The battery lasts for about 30 hours between charges and includes touch controls along with Speak-to-Chat, which automatically stops the music and enables pass-through mode when you start talking to someone nearby. For more details, read the full CNET review of the Sony WH-1000XM4.

