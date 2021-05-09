Best Buy 3-day sale: Last day to save on laptops, TVs, headphones, Apple Watches and more

If there's one thing that Best Buy does well -- and often -- it's having large sales, and this weekend's is characteristically epic. There's an enormous variety of discounted products, including TVs, laptops, mobile gadgets, appliances, smart home gear and games. But today -- Sunday, May 9 -- is the last day.

In fact, by my count, there are hundreds of items marked down -- way too many for you to slog through on your own. So before you head over to save some cash on the sale, browse the list below. I've curated a handful of what look to be the best deals.

Apple Now that the M1-powered version of the MacBook Pro is around, you can save a few dollars on the still-solidly competent Intel Core i5-equipped MacBook Pro. This one has 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Read CNET's hands-on evaluation of this MacBook Pro.

Asus You don't have to mortgage your home to get a gaming laptop anymore. Case in point: The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 has an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q GPU for $1,150, down from its regular price of $1,350.

Electronic Arts Best Buy has a slew of games marked down for the weekend, but you shouldn't pass up Star Wars: Squadrons, the space shooter that has made space shooters fun again. This games is great on the console, PC, and (especially) in VR.

Juan Garzon / CNET These kidney bean-shaped true wireless earbuds offer a great fit and excellent sound with some limited (IPX2) water resistance. Read CNET's review of the Galaxy Buds Live for more details. Typically priced a little above the Apple AirPods, they sound better and right now are a bit cheaper.

Apple You can save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 6 right now. This 44mm model with the space gray aluminum case has the sleek black sports band and does all the things: heart rate, EKG, SpO2, always-on display and more. Be sure to read CNET's review of the Apple Watch Series 6.

Dyson Unlike some environmental appliances, the HP01 is useful year-round because it does triple duty as an air purifier, heater and cooling fan. Usually $500, it's on sale right now for $430. It's designed to purify rooms up to 800 square feet in size.

Sony Sony's formidable A8H Series OLED TV is currently marked down by $400, which is approaching Black Friday discount levels. It includes support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant as well as AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth. The Android TV OS is perhaps second only to Roku, and good luck finding a streaming channel it doesn't play.

Aerogarden The AeroGarden Sprout usually sells for $100 and accommodates three pods in a compact countertop grower. It has a 10-watt LED grow light and plants grow in water without the need for potting soil. This package comes with Genovese basil, curly parsley and dill.

Sony One of the best all-around wireless ANC headphones you can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM4 is now $72 off. The battery lasts for about 30 hours between charges and includes touch controls along with Speak-to-Chat, which automatically stops the music and enables pass-through mode when you start talking to someone nearby. For more details, read the full CNET review of the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Insignia Usually $130, this 10-quart Insignia air fryer oven has a dual-rack design and features 10 cooking programs including roast, bake, defrost, toast and more. It even has a rotisserie spit.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.