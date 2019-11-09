Shopping for someone obsessed with makeup, skincare and hair care? Instead of buying them bath bombs or a set of cheap facial skincare products they'll never use, consider getting them something a bit more high-tech or unique.

From smart face brushes to curated skincare samples, this list includes some of the hottest products out there ranging from stocking-stuffers to innovative products your beauty-obsessed friends and family have certainly been lusting over.

No matter your budget, these beauty devices are sure to please anyone. Looking for fitness, health and wellness gifts? We've got those, too.

Angela Lang/CNET Face masks are about as low-tech as they come -- slather your face with a thick paste or a press a light sheet mask to your skin, wait 20 minutes, remove the mask, and you're done. Foreo's UFO uses sonic pulses, LED light, cold cryotherapy, heat and a single-use pad loaded with skincare serums to give your face all of the benefits of a facial and mask in just 90 seconds.

Clarisonic Sure you can wash your face with your hands, but this brush uses sonic vibrations to remove long-wearing makeup, scrub away dirt and oil and exfoliate your skin. Perfect for that beauty guru in your life who wears a full face of makeup everyday. For an extra $60, you can get the Mia Smart, which connects to an app via Bluetooth to create customized cleaning routines. It also allows you to connect an anti-aging massage head that is supposed to reduce signs of aging.

Combine a hair dryer and a curling iron and you get the Dyson Airwrap. This pricey styling tool is $500 and up, but it's both a status symbol and a versatile multitool that can dry, volumize and curl your hair -- no separate brushes required. The Airwrap uses the Coanda effect to automatically wrap your hair around the curling barrel. The effect is almost magical in person, and because it largely relies on hot air instead of heating up a metal barrel, it is supposed to cause less heat damage to your hair. Read our Dyson Airwrap review.

Care/of It's not strictly a beauty product or device, but vitamins can help fill in the gaps in your diet and support your hair, skin and nails. For the person in your life who doesn't even know where to start with vitamins, Care/of helps take out the guess work with personalized packs of vitamins and supplements. You take a quiz describing your diet, health and lifestyle goals to help the company determine what you need. Care/of offers gift cards starting at $30. Check out other vitamin subscription services here.

NuFace For that person in your life who loves facials and wants to stay looking young forever, they will likely love getting a NuFace. It's essentially a pared-down version of the kind of microcurrent treatments you can get at an esthetician's office, which use very mild electrical currents to stimulate the muscles in your face. Since it's an at-home device, it's going to have a fraction of the intensity a professional device has, but the benefit is you can do it often, on your own time.

Dermstore Anyone who loves skincare will love getting a monthly box of product samples, allowing them to test out all kinds of brands before they buy. Each month, Dermstore's BeautyFix sends a box of makeup, hair care and skincare products and devices valued at $100 or more, for $25. You can also gift someone an individual box without a monthly subscription for $35.

Sephora There's not a ton of scientific evidence that they improve your skin, but jade/quartz/stone rollers have exploded in popularity because they are said to help make your face look less puffy, encourage lymphatic drainage and increase blood circulation. They don't necessarily need to be actually made of jade -- any smooth stone will massage your face and produce similar results. This one from Sephora is made with rose quartz, and it's just $20.