Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: The MacBook Pro costs less than the MacBook Air?

MacBook prices are all over the place right now. Earlier this morning, after Amazon had discontinued its super deal on the 2019 MacBook Pro -- a $249 discount on the entry-level model -- the deal popped up at Best Buy. Now it's available from both stores for $1,050 (though it's back-ordered at Amazon until mid-March). This is the all-time lowest price we've seen for the Pro -- and it's $50 less than what you'd pay for a MacBook Air at the Apple Store.

Best Buy has also discounted the 256GB model, which now costs $1,250. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for that model, too. This one, too, was at Amazon a few days ago, but is now gone.

The MacBook Air remains on sale at Amazon, B&H Photo and elsewhere. The base configuration now costs $949, which is $150 off the sticker price. That noted, I'd recommend spending the extra $100 at Best Buy to step up to the Pro model.

(Also: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. If you're set on the Air, spend $200 more on the one released in July.)

If you're in the market for a larger MacBook Pro -- that is, the 16-inch model Apple dropped in the fall -- Amazon has bumped up its discount on the entry-level configuration, which now costs $2,149. (Note that Apple's Certified Refurbished store has recently started selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for about 15% off the list price.)

One more deal worth noting: B&H Photo is offering $300 off the 16-inch Pro model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $949 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,129 $999 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,050 $1,050 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,189 $2,189 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (1TB SSD) $2,799 $2,499 $2,499

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon is offering $150 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. All things being equal, you're better off spending an additional $100 on the heavily discounted Pro model. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon and Best Buy have trimmed $249 from the entry-level 2019 MacBook Pro. It's the best price we've ever seen for this terrific laptop. Read our 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Best Buy has dropped the price of the step-up model down to $1,250 -- which is the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro model. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is offering a $210 discount on the entry-level configuration and Adorama has the 1TB model going for $2,500. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.