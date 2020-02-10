Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: The MacBook Air is on sale for $899

Sarah Tew/CNET

During the period between Black Friday and the December holidays, we saw frequent discounts on the newest MacBook Air and the newest MacBook Pro -- both released in summer 2019. Since then, the deals have been scarce -- and usually only $100 or so off what you'd pay at the Apple Store.

At the moment, however, Amazon and Best Buy are both offering $200 off the entry-level MacBook Air. Actually, Amazon's price -- $899 -- is better by $1. That makes this an ideal moment to buy a great laptop with Apple's beautiful Retina display, USB Type-C ports and Touch ID.

The step-up model, with 256GB of storage, is also on sale at for $1,099 -- that's $200 lower than the list price.

There are also good deals available for the MacBook Pro. Walmart is currently offering $120 off the entry-level 13-inch model, now starting at $1,179. And Amazon's prices are worth a look: $100 off the 256GB model and $200 off a higher-end configuration with an Intel Core 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage.

Finally, if you're in the market for the new 16-inch MacBook Pro, Amazon is offering a $210 discount on the entry-level configuration. It now starts at $2,189 -- which matches the Black Friday low.

One note of caution: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $150 more on the most recent one from July.

Apple Report All the latest Apple news delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $899 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,099 $1,000 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,179 $1,100 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,189 $2,189

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon and Best Buy are offering $200 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is also offering $200 off the 256GB version of the 2019 MacBook Air. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart has trimmed $120 off the price of the 128GB version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro released in 2019. And Amazon is offering up to $200 off of higher-capacity configurations -- including one with a higher-end Intel Core 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 256GB of storage, now starting at $1,600. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is currently offering the largest discount we've seen to date. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Now playing: Watch this: Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard...

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.