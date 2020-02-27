Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Pick up the newest MacBook Air for $949

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon and B&H Photo are offering up to $150 off the entry-level MacBook Air and up to $250 off higher-end models. These aren't the all-time lowest prices we've seen on these machines, but they're not too far off. Starting at $949, the 2019 MacBook Air comes equipped with a killer Retina display, USB Type-C ports and Touch ID.

B&H Photo currently has the widest selection of discounted configurations, though Amazon is matching its $1,129 price on the 256GB MacBook Air. That's not a bad price -- but Amazon was selling this same model for $999 yesterday.

You might be better off picking up a MacBook Pro. With a $150 discount, the new 13-inch model, introduced in summer 2019, now starts at $1,149. (That's just $50 more than what you'd pay for an entry-level MacBook Air at the Apple Store.)

If you're in the market for a larger MacBook Pro -- that is, the 16-inch model Apple dropped in the fall -- Amazon continues to offer $210 off the price of the entry-level configuration.

And B&H Photo is offering even bigger discounts on the more advanced configurations -- including $300 off the model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. (Note that Apple's Certified Refurbished store has recently started selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for about 15% off the list price.)

One note of caution: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $150 more on the most recent one from July.

MacBook discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $949 $800 MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,129 $999 13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,149 $1,100 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,189 $2,189 16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (1TB SSD) $2,799 $2,499 $2,499

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET Amazon and B&H Photo are offering $150 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon is also offering $170 off the 256GB version of the 2019 MacBook Air. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon has dropped the price of the entry-level model down to $1,149 -- just about $50 off of the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro model. Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is offering a $210 discount on the entry-level configuration and Adorama has the 1TB model going for $2,500. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.