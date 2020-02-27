Esto también se puede leer en español.

Leer en español

Don't show this again

Coronavirus Pokemon day 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G review Coronavirus: Which mask? Disney CEO steps down Dating apps: 15 worst phrases
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple MacBook deals for 2020: Pick up the newest MacBook Air for $949

Plus, discounts on the 13- and 16-inch MacBook Pros.

03-macbook-air-2019-and-macbook-pro-2019
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon and B&H Photo are offering up to $150 off the entry-level MacBook Air and up to $250 off higher-end models. These aren't the all-time lowest prices we've seen on these machines, but they're not too far off. Starting at $949, the 2019 MacBook Air comes equipped with a killer Retina display, USB Type-C ports and Touch ID. 

See it at Amazon

B&H Photo currently has the widest selection of discounted configurations, though Amazon is matching its $1,129 price on the 256GB MacBook Air. That's not a bad price -- but Amazon was selling this same model for $999 yesterday.

You might be better off picking up a MacBook Pro. With a $150 discount, the new 13-inch model, introduced in summer 2019, now starts at $1,149. (That's just $50 more than what you'd pay for an entry-level MacBook Air at the Apple Store.) 

See it at Amazon

If you're in the market for a larger MacBook Pro -- that is, the 16-inch model Apple dropped in the fall -- Amazon continues to offer $210 off the price of the entry-level configuration

See it at Amazon

And B&H Photo is offering even bigger discounts on the more advanced configurations -- including $300 off the model with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. (Note that Apple's Certified Refurbished store has recently started selling the 16-inch MacBook Pro for about 15% off the list price.) 

See it at B&H Photo

One note of caution: Amazon and others continue to offer what looks like a compelling deal on the previous MacBook Air model for $750. But it's actually the previous, previous model -- from 2017. Don't buy it. Spend $150 more on the most recent one from July

MacBook discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
MacBook Air 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,100 $949 $800
MacBook Air 2019 (256GB SSD) $1,300 $1,129 $999
13-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $1,300 $1,149 $1,100
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (128GB SSD) $2,399 $2,189 $2,189
16-inch MacBook Pro 2019 (1TB SSD) $2,799 $2,499 $2,499

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB): $949

You save $150
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

Amazon and B&H Photo are offering $150 off the 2019 MacBook Air. Note that this is the newest model with the Retina True Tone display that Apple released in July. Read our 2019 MacBook Air preview.

$949 at Amazon

2019 13-inch MacBook Air (256GB): $1,129

Save $170
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon is also offering $170 off the 256GB version of the 2019 MacBook Air. Read our 13-inch MacBook Air preview.

$1,129 at Amazon

2019 13-inch MacBook Pro (128GB): $1,149

You save $150
Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon has dropped the price of the entry-level model down to $1,149 -- just about $50 off of the lowest price we've seen for this MacBook Pro model.  Read our 2019 13-inch MacBook Pro preview.

$1,149 at Amazon

2019 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB SSD): $2,189

You save $210
Sarah Tew/CNET

A greatest-hits compilation of MacBook features, the new 16-inch MacBook Pro features a bigger screen, with a higher resolution; upgrades to processor, GPU, RAM and storage options; and a much-improved keyboard. Amazon is offering a $210 discount on the entry-level configuration and Adorama has the 1TB model going for $2,500. Read our 16-inch MacBook Pro review.

$2,189 at Amazon
Now playing: Watch this: Has the new MacBook Pro finally fixed Apple's keyboard...
9:04

Originally published last year. Regularly updated to reflect new sale prices.