Best Apple iPad deals: Save $100 on previous-gen iPad Pro models

Apple unveiled new iPad Pros earlier this year, which are the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip. The new iPad Pros are available in the same sizes -- 11 and 12.9 inches -- as the models they replace, but they offer more memory and storage in addition to M1 goodness. The new iPad Pros come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. A Thunderbolt port is also on board, and the 12.9-inch model boasts Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display.

You won't find any discounts currently on the new M1-powered iPad Pros, but there are sizable discounts on older models. You can save $100 or more right now on previous-generation iPad Pro models on Amazon, and the eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Amazon and Walmart. The iPad Air and Mini models also enjoy price cuts on Amazon.

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time) 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $749 2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $899 $849 2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $1,099 $1,099 2021 12.9-inch M1 Pad Pro (256GB) $1,199 $1,199 $1,199 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $699 $699 2020 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $799 $780 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $920 $898 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999 10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $549 $540 10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $695 $675 10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299 10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380 7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $369 $335 7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $490 $450

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. Walmart's brief $50 discount on the 128GB and 256GB models from last month is long gone; there are no price breaks to be found at the moment on any of the new 11-inch iPad models. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET We've yet to see a discount on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. Like its smaller sibling, it offers storage capacities of 128GB to 2TB. Apple estimates the 12.9-inch models will start shipping in mid-July. Read our iPad Pro 2021 review.

Scott Stein/CNET The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon and Walmart. If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the 128GB model in silver and get it for $395 from Amazon or Walmart. Read our iPad 2020 review.

Apple Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $50 off at Amazon, and you can save up to $54 on the 256GB model. Read our iPad Air review.

Lori Grunin/CNET You can save $100 on the previous-generation, 11-inch iPad Pro model with 128GB of storage (in slate gray) and more on the higher-end configurations. The 256GB and 1TB models are $100 off, the 512GB model is $149 off. At their current discounts, all but the largest-capacity model are at all-time-low prices.

Previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $79 on the 128GB model in silver. Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.