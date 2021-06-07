Jeff Bezos will go to space WWDC 2021 starts today Loki on Disney Plus Paul vs. Mayweather results Prince Harry, Meghan Markle welcome baby girl Stimulus check update
Best Apple iPad deals: Save $100 on previous-gen iPad Pro models

The new M1-based iPad Pro models are now available, though not at a discount. You can, however, save on older iPads.

Deal
Savings
Price
Apple unveiled new iPad Pros earlier this year, which are the first non-Macs to receive Apple's M1 chip. The new iPad Pros are available in the same sizes -- 11 and 12.9 inches -- as the models they replace, but they offer more memory and storage in addition to M1 goodness. The new iPad Pros come with up to 16GB of memory and up to 2TB of storage. A Thunderbolt port is also on board, and the 12.9-inch model boasts Apple's Liquid Retina XDR display

You won't find any discounts currently on the new M1-powered iPad Pros, but there are sizable discounts on older models. You can save $100 or more right now on previous-generation iPad Pro models on Amazon, and the eighth-gen iPad is only $299 at Amazon and Walmart. The iPad Air and Mini models also enjoy price cuts on Amazon.

We update this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $749
2021 11-inch M1 iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $899 $849
2021 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro (128GB) $1,099 $1,099 $1,099
2021 12.9-inch M1 Pad Pro (256GB) $1,199 $1,199 $1,199
2020 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $699 $699
2020 11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $799 $780
2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $920 $898
2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999
10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $549 $540
10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $695 $675
10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299
10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380
7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $369 $335
7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $490 $450

Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $799

No discounts currently available
Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

The new 11-inch iPad Pro features Apple's M1 chip and comes with storage capacities ranging from 128GB to 2TB. Walmart's brief $50 discount on the 128GB and 256GB models from last month is long gone; there are no price breaks to be found at the moment on any of the new 11-inch iPad models.

$799 at Apple

12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $1,099

No discounts currently available
Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

We've yet to see a discount on the larger, 12.9-inch iPad Pro with the M1 chip. Like its smaller sibling, it offers storage capacities of 128GB to 2TB. Apple estimates the 12.9-inch models will start shipping in mid-July.

$1,099 at Apple

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch screen and is powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon and Walmart. If you want more storage, you can save $34 on the 128GB model in silver and get it for $395 from Amazon or Walmart.

$299 at Amazon

10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB): $549

Save $40 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $50 off at Amazon, and you can save up to $54 on the 256GB model.

$549 at Amazon

2020 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $699

Save $100
Lori Grunin/CNET

You can save $100 on the previous-generation, 11-inch iPad Pro model with 128GB of storage (in slate gray) and more on the higher-end configurations. The 256GB and 1TB models are $100 off, the 512GB model is $149 off. At their current discounts, all but the largest-capacity model are at all-time-low prices.

$699 at Amazon

2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $920

Save $79

Previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $79 on the 128GB model in silver.

$900 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $369

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying more to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen). The 64GB model is selling at a $30 discount and the 256GB model is $59 off in gold.

$369 at Amazon