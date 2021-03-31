Pfizer vaccine results for younger teens SpaceX Starship explodes Finding Nemo, the spider Stimulus check delivery update Biden's infrastructure plan
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best Apple iPad deals: Grab an iPad or iPad Air at all-time low price

The 10.2-inch iPad is only $299 on Amazon, while the 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage dropped to $680.

Deal
Savings
Price

As with most things Apple, discounts on iPads are rarely earth shattering. Right now, however, two iPad models are at all-time lows. The least expensive of Apple's tablets -- the eighth-gen iPad with 32GB of storage -- is even more inexpensive right now on Amazon. With a $30 discount, it's at its lowest price ever of $299. And the iPad Air with 256GB of storage is selling for $680 at Amazon -- the $70 discount is the biggest price break we've seen yet for this model. You can save roughly $50 on other iPad models on Amazon, including both sizes of the iPad Pro.

Read more: Best iPad to get in 2021

We're updating this list as new deals emerge and old ones expire, so be sure to check back for the best price.

Now playing: Watch this: iPad Air is here, but which iPad should you buy?
5:48

iPad discounts, compared

Model List price Best price (current) Best price (all-time)
10.2-inch iPad (32GB) $329 $299 $299
10.2-inch iPad (128GB) $429 $395 $380
10.9-inch iPad Air (64GB) $599 $559 $540
10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB) $749 $679 $679
11-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $799 $799 $729
11-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $899 $850 $799
11-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999
11-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,299 $1,250 $1,029
12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB) $999 $949 $899
12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB) $1,099 $1,050 $999
12.9-inch iPad Pro (512GB) $1,299 $1,249 $1,149
12.9-inch iPad Pro (1TB) $1,499 $1,450 $1,350
7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB) $399 $384 $335
7.9-inch iPad Mini (256GB) $549 $529 $450

*Note that "all-time" means the best price that we've seen at an Apple-authorized retailer in the product's lifetime.

10.2-inch Apple iPad (32GB): $299

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Scott Stein/CNET

The eighth-gen iPad features a 10.2-inch display powered by the A12 chip. With a list price of $329, the 32GB model is the most affordable iPad and is currently selling at a $30 discount at Amazon. Need more storage space? You can save $34 on the 128GB model.

Read our iPad 2020 review.

 

$299 at Amazon

10.9-inch iPad Air (256GB): $679

Save $70 vs. Apple Store
Apple

Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air with 64GB of storage is $50 off at Amazon, and the 256GB model is discounted by $70 to bring its price down to $679. That's the lowest price ever for this iPad Pro that already delivers great value and earned it our Editors' Choice Award.

Read our iPad Air review.

 

$679 at Amazon

11-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $850

Save $49 vs. Apple Store
Lori Grunin/CNET

The 11-inch iPad Pro with a 128GB SSD sells for $799 at Apple, and it's out of stock on Amazon. The three larger-capacity models are in stock on Amazon, however, and each is discounted by $49.

$850 at Amazon

12.9-inch iPad Pro (256GB): $1,050

Save $50 vs. Apple Store

The larger iPad Pro models are all currently discounted at Amazon. You can save $49 or $50 on the 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB models.

Read our 2020 iPad Pro review.

 

$1,050 at Amazon

7.9-inch iPad Mini (64GB): $384

Save $15 vs. Apple Store
Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET

We'll be honest: This one is only for those willing to pay a premium for the smaller screen. You're basically paying a big premium to get the same basic specs as the 10.2-inch iPad, but with a more portable 7.9-inch size (albeit with 64GB of storage and a spiffier screen).

Read our iPad Mini 2019 review.

 

$384 at Amazon