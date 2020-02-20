Best Android tablets for 2020

With many tablet buyers opting for Apple iPads, the Android tablet market isn't in the best place, with fewer and fewer manufacturers even making them. But, that doesn't mean there aren't a few good Android tablets available that try their best to rival the iPad.

While some might question the sanity of a potential Android tablet buyer, a good one can fulfill a range of tasks for any professional or casual need and, in some cases, do things an iPad still can't, such as work with a touchpad or mouse. Plus, if you're already invested in Android apps, you won't have to buy them again for iOS. Whether you are looking for an inexpensive device for media consumption or a possible laptop substitution, there are options worth exploring.

Read more: Best 2-in-1 PCs in 2020 for when you need a laptop and tablet in one

Sarah Tew/CNET The Google Pixel Slate tries to match the iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface Pro by blending a tablet and Chromebook into a single device. Though it's not a full-fledged Android tablet, you do have access to the apps in the Google Play store and plenty of power here to use them. It also has a full desktop browser and support for a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard. The Pixel Slate also has the option for Google Assistant. Read our Google Pixel Slate review.

Read more: Best Chromebooks to consider for 2020

David Carnoy/CNET The Fire HD 10 is Amazon's biggest tablet with a 10-inch display and powerful speakers. Just like its smaller 8-inch sibling, the Fire HD 8, the tablet is packed with benefits for Prime subscribers making it easy for members to stream and download movies, TV shows and games. The Fire tablets don't use pure Android, but instead Amazon's Android-based Fire OS and pulls apps from the Amazon App Store. You can still get apps from Google Play, but you'll have to install the store yourself. Read our Amazon Fire HD 10 review.

Read more: Best laptops of 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 packs in a lot for an Android tablet. It has a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and flexible expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card. The recent updates to Samsung's DeX mode even makes the Tab S6 a possible laptop substitution letting you connect to a mouse and even an external display. Read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review.

Read more: Best smart displays for 2020