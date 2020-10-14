A Vitamix for $179(!) and more Prime Day blender deals still in effect

Deal Savings Price





Attention: A trio of Vitamix blenders just went on sale for Prime Day, but they're only available while supplies last. It's possible your kitchen is home to a decent blender, but it's very much worth the financial jump to invest in one of the best. If you've thought about leveling up to a Vitamix, now may be the perfect time. For Prime Day, Amazon has slashed the price on three of Vitamix's most popular models, including an unheard of $179 for a certified renewed . Also on the block are this brand new (originally $450) and a , marked down from $500.

Vitamix is the best in class as it relates to blenders, lauded by pro chefs and home cooks alike. A Vitamix gives you plenty of power and capacity to blend, chop, grind, heat and emulsify, thanks to its sharp blades, powerful motor and numerous speeds that function with precise control. That means you can make everything from hot soups to frozen desserts, smoothies and sauces. You can even grind your own flour or pulse your own nut butter and nut milk.

Whichever of the three Vitamix blenders you choose for this limited Prime Day sale, you're going to want to grab it quickly and before they all sell out.

Vitamix The Vitamix Explorian is one of the most popular models with plenty of power to crush nuts into nut butter and pulse frozen fruit and ice into a silky smooth consistency in seconds. The short and wide canister makes it easy to store.

Read more: Refurbished Vitamix blenders: Are they really a good deal?

Vitamix A ferocious 2-HP motor will crush ice, frozen fruit, dense vegetables, nuts, grains and just about any other food you'd want to change from solid to a liquid or powder. It's self-cleaning and a large 64-ounce container can handle even the larger blending loads.