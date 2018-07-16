Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 gaming deals: Switch, Xbox and PC accessories

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, has begun! Amazon's sale runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). Each year has included some gaming hardware and software, but this year's gaming deals include some particular standouts like sales on Nintendo Switch and Xbox One S bundles.

Buy a Nintendo Switch and get a 64GB memory card and $20 of eShop credit free

If you were hoping for a deep discount on the Nintendo Switch this Prime Day, you're out of luck -- but that doesn't mean today isn't a good day to pick up the hybrid portable console.

We’re celebrating @Amazon #PrimeDay with a very special offer on #NintendoSwitch! Purchase a Nintendo Switch today, and you’ll receive a 64GB memory card + $20 Nintendo eShop card for only $299.99!https://t.co/rQZQADFXzL pic.twitter.com/ZYr5sgLQrD — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 13, 2018

Anyone picking up a Switch today will get 64GB of extra storage space for digital games plus $20 of eShop credit to fill it up with.

Xbox One S 1TB Starter Bundle with three months of Game Pass

If you've been looking for an excuse to get an Xbox One, this is a pretty decent one: This $229 starter bundle comes with a 4K video capable Xbox One S, a 1TB hard drive and three months of Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service -- which gives you access to over 100 games on the spot! That subscription will expire after 90 days, but gamers who pick up this deal on Prime Day will also get a copy of Rare Replay, which comes with 30 classic Rare games to dive into. Either way, this bundle will keep you busy all summer.

Nintendo New 3DS XL - Super NES Edition + Super Mario Kart for SNES

The Nintendo Switch might not be getting a virtual console, but Nintendo's other portable is still a haven for classic gaming -- and if you're going to pick up a 3DS anyway, why not grab a Super NES Edition New Nintendo 3DS XL with a free copy of Super Mario Kart? All yours for $150. While supplies last.

Logitech Dual-motor Feedback Driving Force G29 Racing Wheel with Responsive Pedals for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3

Getting serious about racing simulators can get expensive -- but today, it's a little more affordable. Logitech's force-feedback G29 racing wheel normally costs a staggering $400. Today, it's selling for just $199. If you want to up your Gran Turismo Sport game for a song, this could be your best deal.

Get a new Thin and Light Gaming Laptop: MSI GL62M Quad Core i7-7700HQ with GT 1050Ti graphics

Gaming laptops used to be expensive, hulking bricks of computers so large, they made you question if they even qualified as "portable" computers. Not anymore -- these days you can get a mean, lean gaming machine that actually might fit in your backpack. And for $799, MSI's GL62M won't break the bank, either.

EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW GAMING ACX 3.0, 8GB GDDR5X

Need to give your old desktop gaming PC an upgrade? Prime Day is a great day to get parts -- and if a new video card is at the top of your list, it's hard to go wrong with an EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 FTW. Cryptocurrency miners have made getting a good GPU so much of a chore that the normal retail price is sometimes considered a steal -- but this deal will do you one better: GTX 1080 graphics for $500, about $150 of the regular price.

Get a new Motherboard for your gaming PC

If you're cracking open your PC to replace the GPU anyway, you might want to look at getting a new motherboard. Thankfully, Amazon has some of those on sale too -- including kits for both AMD Ryzen and 8th Generation Intel processors, available for $175 and $150, respectively.

iBUYPOWER Gaming Desktop PC i7-8700K 6-Core 3.7 GHz, Geforce GTX 1070 Ti 8GB

Skip upgrading your old PC, and just buy a new one! This iBuyPower gaming desktop has enough oomph to run just about anything you can throw at it -- packing in a GTX 1070 Ti, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB HDD and a 240GB SSD. Throw in liquid cooling and a rad multi-colored RGB case, and you've got an affordable $1,200 rig worthy of any lan party.

There will be over a million items on sale during Prime Day, so check below for even more deals that go beyond the world of gaming. And check back with this page through all of Prime Day as we update you on even more gaming deals in the future.

