Best 27-inch monitor deals: 7 QHD displays for under $300

Ready for a monitor upgrade? Need more room than your laptop's screen offers? I feel you, work-from-home warriors. While I agree that bigger is better when it comes to monitors, how much display space do you really need if you aren't a PC gamer or creative pro? Further, do you need a HD monitor with 4K resolution and a high refresh rate if you're mainly sending emails and working on excel sheets.

I recently bought a 27-inch QHD display now that the dining room has morphed into my wife's home office. She has a dual-monitor setup at work and needed a monitor for working from home. And I plan to borrow it when she goes into the office, because my ancient 24-inch FHD monitor now seems puny by comparison.

I arrived at a 27-inch QHD display because it offered enough screen real estate and a crisp image for a great price. I was surprised to find that QHD -- that is, quad HD or 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution -- displays didn't cost much more than 27-inch models with FHD resolution, i.e., "full HD," with the same 1,920x1,080 pixels as pre-4K TVs. And QHD pixel density on a 27-inch panel is dense enough that I can't see individual pixels when seated in front of the display. So far, we don't have any associated FOMO about not spending more for a 4K display (at least 3,840x2,160 pixels).

Read more: This is the gear you need to work from home

Because I scratch my gaming itch with an Xbox One, I don't require a display with a fast refresh rate -- 60Hz or 75Hz will suffice. Because I don't engage in photo editing beyond an occasional crop or touch up with the MacOS Photos app, I don't need a professional-grade monitor with a wide color gamut or HDR. I simply wanted a display larger than my current display with a bright, crisp image and a modern array of video connections that includes both HDMI and DisplayPort. Plus, I wanted thin bezels framing the display to make a side-by-side, dual-monitor setup look good should we eventually expand our dining-room operations.

Check out CNET's monitor buying guide for more, and check out my recommendations for 27-inch QHD monitors that will fit most budgets. I found a great deal on an LG display on Amazon, but its price has jumped up by $50 since I bought it. You can, however, get a similar 32-inch LG model on Amazon right now for a very reasonable $250. In addition, Newegg has a 27-inch HP model on clearance for only a few dollars more than the price I paid for my 27-inch LG, and there's a 27-inch Lenovo on sale for the low price of $199. So, none of these could be considered a "cheap monitor", but they aren't too pricey. I also found a Dell, a ViewSonic and a couple more Lenovo displays in the same price range -- all under $300 -- for your consideration.

Read more: Best 32-inch monitor deals: Five 4K UHD displays for under $450

LG I bought the 27-inch version of this monitor on Amazon for $227 after shopping around. The discount has disappeared from Amazon, but there's a 32-inch model for only $250, which is $29 less than the 27-inch model I bought is currently going for. It's an IPS panel with a QHD resolution, a rated 350 nits of brightness and thin screen bezels. I like the simple stand, although I wish it offered height support. Most monitors at this price, however, don't offer such adjustment, so I can live without it. It doesn't have internal speakers, but those are generally terrible and not something I'd ever use when I have a Bluetooth speaker in my home office. Or laptop audio, in my case of my wife working in the dining room. It offers one DisplayPort and two HDMI ports, giving us the flexibility to connect to a variety of PCs and laptops. I've got no complaints about its image, which I find to be sufficiently bright and crisp.

ViewSonic It won't win any design awards, but this basic, black ViewSonic monitor delivers a QHD resolution across its 27-inch IPS panel that's framed by thin bezels on all four sides. It's rated for 300 nits of brightness and includes both HDMI and DisplayPort connections along with integrated speakers.

HP This HP model is on sale at Newegg and boasts a modern look with thin bezels, and features both DisplayPort and HDMI connections. It's currently selling for $319 on Amazon but is only $231 right now on Newegg -- it has a sale price of $199 with $32 in shipping.

Dell You can save $80 on this 27-inch QHD display from Dell. It follows the same recipe as the LG and HP models above: IPS panel with both HDMI and DisplayPort connections, thin bezels and 350 nits of brightness.

Lenovo This 27-inch IPS panel from Lenovo sneaks under the $200 mark. It offers one DisplayPort and one HDMI port and thin bezels on three of its sides.

Lenovo This model is the trimmest of the bunch with razor-thin bezels on all four sides of the display. In addition to the standard DisplayPort- and HDMI-in ports, it features a DisplayPort-out port so you can daisy-chain multiple monitors.

Lenovo The priciest of the bunch, this Lenovo model features a USB-C port, which means you can connect a MacBook and other laptops with a USB-C port (but not HDMI) to the monitor without an adapter or special conversion cable.

More work-from-home essentials