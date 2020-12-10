Batwoman trailer shows off the new Caped Crusader and her Batmobile

The CW

Batwoman is back, with a new actor playing the part and a new Batmobile for riding around Gotham. The new trailer for season 2 of Batwoman on The CW dropped Thursday, and there's plenty to take in.

Actor Javicia Leslie plays new DC Comics character Ryan Wilder who's now the new Batwoman. Leslie took over the lead role from actor Ruby Rose, who left the series earlier this year after one season.

In the new trailer, we see her character wearing the new Batwoman suit. Showrunner Caroline Dries revealed in September that the costume will make its debut in season 2's third episode.

"Ryan's journey starts from a place of 'What can this Batsuit do for me?'" Dries previously said about the new costume. "But it's not long before she realizes the power of its symbol and what it can do for everyone else in Gotham City. As Ryan embraces everything that makes her special, she adjusts the suit to fit her physically and figuratively. This meant creating a new body design and new cowl that was undeniably a statement that screamed 'powerful.'"

The CW

Also in the new trailer, we get a glimpse of Batwoman's ride, the Batmobile.

The new Batwoman/Ryan Wilder character has a checkered past as a former drug runner who dodged the Gotham City Police Department and often masked her pain with bad habits. The new Batwoman is a highly skilled and very undisciplined fighter. She's also an out lesbian, just as Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane was on the show.

The official synopsis for Batwoman season 2 says, "In a city desperate for a savior, Batwoman must first overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham's symbol of hope."

The new trailer also includes quick shots of the returning cast, which includes Rachel Skarsten, Camrus Johnson, Meagan Tandy and Nicole Kang.

Batwoman returns to The CW for season 2 on Jan. 17.