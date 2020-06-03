The CW

Now that Ruby Rose has left DC Comics series Batwoman after just one season of playing lead Kate Kane, it seems Warner Bros. has opted to introduce an entirely new character to replace Kane.

Batwoman on The CW show will have a new identity of Ryan Wilder, Deadline reported Tuesday. The new character is described in her mid-to-late 20s, "likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed" and "nothing like Kate Kane, the woman who wore the batsuit before her," Decider reported.

According to the character description in a casting call originally posted on Reddit, "Ryan spent years as a drug runner, dodging the GCPD (Gotham City Police Department) and masking her pain with bad habits. Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. An out lesbian. Athletic. Raw. Passionate. Fallible. And very much not your stereotypical all-American hero."

In the comics, multiple people have donned the famous suits of DC icons like Batwoman, Batman and Robin. So having Batwoman's secret identity go from Kate Kane to Ryan Wilder isn't that strange of a concept.

Oddly enough, Ryan Wilder isn't a character previously mentioned in DC Comics stories, so it could also be a new character for future Batwoman comics as well.

No casting decisions have been made as of yet, so it's anybody's guess who might take on the lead role left vacant by Rose. Neither DC Comics, Warner Bros. nor The CW immediately responded to requests for comment.

Season 2 of Batwoman is supposed to debut on The CW in January 2021, but that could change with production delays due to the coronavirus outbreak. Season 1 of Batwoman starring Rose is available to stream on HBO Max now.