Batman invades Fortnite for Batman Day crossover event

Epic Games

Just in time for Batman Day, the Dark Knight is in Fortnite. Developer Epic Games and DC Comics teamed up for a crossover event that brings Batman and a few of his cohorts into the battle royale game.

Fortnite x Batman started Saturday and will last until Oct. 1. A rift zone converted Tilted Town into a mini-Gotham City where every player in the area will be automatically equipped with a Batman cape glider that'll deploy an unlimited amount of times in the zone. Along with the new area are skins, items, cosmetics and challenges based on the Caped Crusader.

There's also a Batman skin for purchase that includes the DC Comics version of the hero and a cinematic version from movies starring Christian Bale.

Epic Games

Catwoman also makes an appearance. Her outfit and related pickax will also be available for purchase in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Epic Games

During a match, players will also have access to two of Batman's special weapons: The Grapnel Gun and the Explosive Batarang. The Grapnel Gun, as one might expect, shoots out a grappling hook that attaches to whatever surface and pulls the player in that direction. The Explosive Batarang acts like a grenade and will cause 50 damage to other players.

New 2 Leaked Batman "Grappler & Throwable"!! pic.twitter.com/wxmo1nLfw5 — HYPEX - Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) September 18, 2019

Fortnite X Batman also has its own challenges, called Welcome to Gotham City:

Deal 250 damage to opponents with an Explosive Batarang.

Light up three different Bat Signals outside of Gotham City.

Use a Batman Grapnel Gun in three different matches.

Defuse Joker gas canisters found in three different named locations.

Deal any damage to opponents within 30 seconds of using a Batman Grapnel Gun.

Light a Bat Signal, use a Batman Grapnel Gun, and deal any damage with an Explosive Batarang.

The Batman-themed challenges will last throughout the event, and the reward for completing them is Catwoman's glider.