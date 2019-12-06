Move over, Hatchimals. Freeze, Frozen dolls. The hot merch for the 2019 holiday season just might be anything featuring Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian. In the lead-up to Black Friday, online stores mostly carried only T-shirts (so many T-shirts), and they were as boring as Luke's life on Tatooine. The same photo of Baby Yoda's sweet face was plastered on everything from shirts to phone cases, and while he's still cute, the shirts feel rushed and almost homemade.

To recap: Star Wars fans call this creature Baby Yoda, but its official name right now is The Child. (It's 50 years old, but that's a baby in Yoda's species -- remember, Yoda was 900 in Return of the Jedi.) It's super adorable, so much so that when it looks like GIFs of it were being banned, Twitter users got upset.

If you want to pore over everything that's out there, settle in for a long surf, because there are numerous websites offering merchandise. Online stores are your best shot for now, and physical retail stores should get it soon. Check Amazon, Walmart, Hot Topic, Target, Kohl's, BoxLunch, eBay, SuperHeroStuff, Macy's, Shop Disney and Design By Humans.

Shop Disney It's not complicated. It's a phone case with Baby Yoda on it. And it's not cheap. But since you take your phone everywhere, it means you get to have the cutie pie in your pocket, too.

Shop Disney Discuss your morning schedule with a caffeinated Baby Yoda.

Shop Disney Stash your lightsaber in this Baby Yoda tote bag.

Buffalo Games/Amazon There are many puzzling elements in the Star Wars universe, so this 500-piece jigsaw seems appropriate. It won't ship until Dec. 30, so it's a little late for Christmas.

Funko Bobble, he does. Sit on your coffee table or mantel, he will. A much smaller 3.75-inch version that would work well on an office desk or shelf goes for $12.99.

Mattel A stuffed toy is a natural product for such a cute little character, because it's just so snuggly. Mattel is making an 11-inch plushie of The Child, and it can be preordered at shopDisney and at other retailers. Orders won't ship until February 2020.

Design By Humans First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes Baby Yoda in his so-cool carriage. Applause to this shirt for using a different, and better, Baby Yoda photo.

Fifth Sun/Walmart If you like your stuff basic, here's Baby Yoda, and only Baby Yoda, on a simple white T-shirt.

Box Lunch No headline, no background, no cute slogans. If that's your style, this is for you. And it's already marked down.

Shop Disney The baseball jersey style of this shirt adds some sass to the same Baby Yoda photo we're seeing absolutely everywhere.

Shop Disney Same image we're seeing everywhere, but the colored lid and straw add some pizazz to this Baby Yoda tumbler. It has a reusable straw because Baby Yoda believes in saving the turtles.

Fifth Sun/Walmart Baby Yoda, floating in a purple halo, dreaming of his next cup of soup.

Design By Humans Ha. The full-body picture on this shirt reminds us that Baby Yoda has a Muppet heritage. Still cute, though.

Hot Topic Come on, Disney, Baby Yoda is a WAY better name than "The Child." Decent shirt, but you will need to explain why the creature is called that. Why is it called that?

Originally published Nov. 26. and updated as new products come in.