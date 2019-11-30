Baby Yoda sipping soup meme threatens to replace Kermit sipping tea

Look, we don't even know what Baby Yoda's species is, but apparently now we know the cutie-pie character from The Mandalorian eats soup. In the latest episode of the Disney Plus streaming Star Wars series, which aired Friday, the undisputed star of the show looked like the star of the best Campbell's Soup commercial ever, standing and sipping hot sustenance from a perfect little mug. Just LOOK.

You've seen the meme of Kermit the Frog sipping tea, often captioned with some dig and then the line, "But that's none of my business"? Yeah, sorry, Kermie. Baby Yoda eats frogs.

"Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme," one Twitter user declared in a tweet. "I've said it."

Baby Yoda and his soup is the new sipping tea meme. I’ve said it. pic.twitter.com/pxPTd8kxEw — Mando the Bounty Hunter (@AdoptedBabyYoda) November 29, 2019

“kermit sipping tea” walked so “baby yoda sipping soup” could run pic.twitter.com/WwgIbn00eX — benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) November 30, 2019

A warm cup of soup the force is. pic.twitter.com/AJfne9IL25 — Baby Yoda (@BabyYodaBaby) November 30, 2019

The fact that Baby Yoda's ears are translucent and pink when the light is behind them is my favorite thing about the puppet.



Little pink ears. Wearin' a weird tube robe thingy. He flick a switch. He drink a soup. I love. — Tybee Ren Diskin (@hellotybeeren) November 30, 2019

tfw it’s finally cozy szn pic.twitter.com/RNpceHmly1 — Rachel Heine (@RachelHeine) November 30, 2019

Yes my new lock screen and home screen is now baby yoda drinking soup don’t @ me pic.twitter.com/VFRnhYPzJG — Lily (@lja_0) November 30, 2019

nothing has risen to the top of the zeitgeist faster than baby yoda. there's serious longevity behind the baby. first it's the cradle pic, now the soup pic. next week he'll be looking at a book and crying and an e boy will caption it "reading my journal about her" — Matt Buechele (@mattbooshell) November 30, 2019

You guys, my son just saw the Baby Yoda & soup GIF that @OriginalFunko posted and now he’s saying “Baby Yoda” over and over and I’m dying 🥰😁 pic.twitter.com/DGOx6VVJvs — mountain meg 🏞🌄🌌 (@megstocker) November 30, 2019

Sometimes, the image gets a little editing, with the soup changing over to the more familiar tea.

This is the new meme to replace kermits tea sipping meme.

retweet to spread awareness. pic.twitter.com/ipOzhNbeFC — Malzar (@VoiceOfMalzar) November 30, 2019

baby yoda meme i made for my friends they love it pic.twitter.com/GQbbieMBZV — 𝐥𝐮𝐦𝐢 ☁️ (@lumillae) November 30, 2019

And it's already coming in handy for some personal situations.

me sipping my red bull while my mom tells me i’m gonna have a heart attack pic.twitter.com/CGfNeMMFrM — young boy (@missothy) November 30, 2019

me in a corner watching everyone make mistakes at akbar tonight before leaving to get a hot dog and reflect on my fear of personal drama on the uber ride home. pic.twitter.com/q6xvplpoiV — Daniel Spielberger (@quepaso_daniel) November 30, 2019

Me watching a couple break up loudly on the street while I sip my latte inside the Starbucks pic.twitter.com/dVP9Jsf7bf — Ryan Simpkins (@ryan_the_ryan) November 30, 2019

Me in the corner watching my family argue pic.twitter.com/xMcVmI7Np2 — lance 🦃🍂🥧 (@exoholland) November 30, 2019

Others used the image to meditate on the intricacies of space soup. "Baby Yoda drinking soup implies the existence of space bisque," wrote one person. Just don't think about what might be in that brew.

Baby Yoda drinking soup implies the existence of space bisque. — Jake Vig (@Jake_Vig) November 30, 2019

Some people are reminded of a holiday morning ritual. "Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents," wrote one Twitter user.

Every Mom on Christmas morning watching you open presents: pic.twitter.com/m7hI1qYoVz — Julie Benson (@TheJulieBenson) November 29, 2019

Or of life with a soap-opera fan. "Don't disturb me while I'm watching my stories," another Twitter user wrote.

“Don’t disturb me while I’m watching my stories” pic.twitter.com/PqmI5M4Awu — sam greisman (@SAMGREIS) November 30, 2019

And Baby Yoda drinking soup has even inspired some Deep Thoughts. "Maybe juuuust maybe, we've all fallen in love with baby yoda because having babies is at an all-time low as our kids' generation would grow up in a horrible environment," wrote one Twitter user.

Hot soup take:



Maybe juuuust maybe, we’ve all fallen in love w/ baby yoda because having babies is at an all time low as our kids generation would grow up in a horrible environment 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2MTrMAvhVH — Peer from Mage (@Peer_Rich) November 30, 2019

The next episode of The Mandalorian will air on Disney Plus on Dec. 6.